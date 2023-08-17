Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson shares his day-to-day racing schedule

Kyle Larson, the 2021 NASCAR champion, has shared his day-to-day routine with his fans in a recent video.

The Hendricks Motorsports driver is one of the best drivers competing in the NASCAR Cup Series. Since he also drives part-time in the Xfinity Series and various other categories, he is expected to have a very packed schedule and be in full fitness all the time.

But in a video with Valvoline, Kyle Larson disclosed his routine and hinted that he does not work out as much as everyone expects. In a video shared by Hendricks Motorsports on social media, he said:

"If I'm not doing any dirt racing during the week, a typical week for me is: Monday - Workout in the morning, five team debriefs that rolls straight into the competition meetings, I also got Baseball games Monday night so that leads into Baseball Tuesdays and Wednesdays are similar. Oval race Tuesday nights so kind of get in a Go Kart. I don't really work on it a lot but I help load it up and toe it to the racetrack.

"Thursday - Workout and come here for our Pre-weekend meeting which is going over the upcoming race. Friday, usually you travel to the track and Saturday and Sunday is race time."

Kyle Larson shares his goal of driving in the Indy500 next year

Kyle Larson is aiming to make his debut in the Indy500 next May and will look to get the clearance through a test in October.

As per Motorsport.com, Kyle Larson said:

“I definitely, obviously, look forward to October and getting to do the rookie orientation. I have thought about that a little bit, so I am nervous when I do think about that. But I think once I get in the car, a lot of those nerves will hopefully go away after a few laps, and it will feel like home, just like all the other race cars I drive.

“Just getting eyes on stuff a year in advance will hopefully make things a little less overwhelming for next year. I thought that was really important to come to a practice day and also get to come to the race for a little while, just to get reminded of how crazy this place becomes with all the people and the ceremonies and all that. I think getting eyes on it all was good, and it will hopefully knock some of the edge off next year.”

It will be interesting to see how Larson performs in the test in October in his bid to race in Indy500.