Hendrick Motorsports driver makes his feelings clear about unforgiving and 'tough' Nashville Superspeedway

Nashville Superspeedway is bad news for Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman. The 1.33-mile racetrack will host the 14th Cup Series race of the season. Notably, the Arizona native has never finished higher than 14th at the Tennessee-based, intermediate speedway.

Ad

However, sitting 10th in the championship standings, Bowman wants to rewrite the narrative. During a recent interview (quoted by Speedway Digest), the Hendrick Motorsports ace detailed the challenges that Nashville has in store for the series regulars.

“Nashville is a really tough place,” explained Bowman. “The concrete surface makes it feel totally different from most of the tracks we go to. It's slick, it changes a lot during the race, and it doesn't give you much forgiveness. But it's a cool atmosphere with the fans and the city close by.”

Ad

Trending

Bowman has four previous starts at Nashville Superspeedway. In those starts, he amassed a P14, a P36, a P17, and another P14, starting as high as eighth in his maiden attempt back in 2021.

“We haven't had the results we want there yet, but we're bringing a fast Ally Chevy and hoping to turn that around this weekend,” he added.

Named the Cracker Barrel 400, Bowman’s upcoming race has been scheduled for Sunday, June 1. Fans can watch the event live on Amazon Prime Video or listen to exclusive radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, 7 pm ET onwards. Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 Penske car, happens to be the defending track champion.

Ad

Hendrick Motorsports fans called 'dumb' by Joe Gibbs Racing front face

Some Hendrick Motorsports fans accused Denny Hamlin of sabotaging William Byron’s race last week at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver was left astounded. He found their claims misleading and minced no words while addressing them.

Recently on the Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin called out the Hendrick Motorsports fanboys, saying (via Yardbarker),

Ad

“What the f*** are people watching? I was behind him (Byron) when he stepped on his d***.”

Hamlin was talking about his battle with Byron and the eventual winner, Ross Chastain. The Tampa, Florida, native ran out of fuel shortly after making his last planned pit stop. An unscheduled stop followed, putting him several laps down.

Once he was back on track and ahead of Byron’s No. 24, Chastain came closing in. Hamlin was not in contention at the time, so he allowed his fellow racers to pass him into Turn 1 and make the corner.

Ad

Reflecting on the same, Hamlin said,

“What are these people watching? How can I hold him up when I’m behind him? How can people be that dumb? If you said that, you’re an idiot. I mean, that is asinine.”

Denny Hamlin settled for a 16th-place finish, while Byron ended up being the runner-up. For now, all eyes are on Nashville Superspeedway. In four starts at the racetrack, both drivers have bagged one top-three and one top-10 so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Saha I write about all things NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.