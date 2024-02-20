Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron wins his first Daytona 500 edging out Ross Chastain for the victory

Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron has emerged victorious in the prestigious Daytona 500 race in a sensational fashion.

The Daytona 500, originally slated for Sunday, faced a postponement due to inclement weather, setting the stage for a dramatic Monday showdown at the iconic Daytona International Speedway. Race winner William Byron edged out Ross Chastain with just three laps to go as he secured a memorable victory.

The latter was involved in a crash with Austin Dillon following the resumption of the race after a colossal 192nd-lap crash brought out the red flag.

With just three laps remaining, Byron executed a daring move, seizing the lead from Chastain and setting the stage for a dramatic finish. Notably, the race featured a monumental crash in the closing stages, which transpired as Byron made contact with veteran driver Brad Keselowski.

The pivotal moment came as Byron's Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Alex Bowman, pushed him to the front of the pack in the 192nd lap. However, as Byron surged forward, contact with Brad Keselowski triggered a chain reaction, resulting in a dramatic collision that took out several contenders for the win, including Keselowski himself and many notable names including the likes of Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin and defending Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney.

Alex Bowman finished the race in second position ahead of JGR's Christopher Bell. Corey LaJoie and Ross Chastain rounded out the top 5.

Full results of NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 as William Byron emerges victorious

1. William Byron (#24)

2. Alex Bowman (#48)

3. Christopher Bell (#20)

4. Corey LaJoie (#7)

5. Ross Chastain (#1)

6. Bubba Wallace (#23)

7. AJ Allmendinger (#16)

8. John Hunter Nemechek (#42)

9. Erik Jones (#43)

10. Noah Gragson (#10)

11. Austin Cindric (#2)

12. Chase Briscoe (#14)

13. Kyle Larson (#5)

14. Kyle Busch (#18)

15. David Ragan (#60)

16. Zane Smith (#71)

17. Chase Elliott (#9)

18. Martin Truex Jr (#19)

19. Daniel Hemric (#31)

20. Ty Gibbs (#54)

21. Chris Buescher (#17)

22. Denny Hamlin (#11)

23. Ryan Preece (#37)

24. Riley Herbst (#15)

25. Josh Berry (#4)

26. Justin Haley (#51)

27. Anthony Alfredo (#38)

28. Jimmie Johnson (#48)

29. Tyler Reddick (#8)

30. Ryan Blaney (#12)

31. Ricky Stenhouse Jr (#47)

32. Joey Logano (#22)

33. Brad Keselowski (#6)

34. Daniel Suárez (#99)

35. Todd Gilliland (#38)

36. Michael McDowell (#34)

37. Austin Dillon (#3)

38. Kaz Grala (#36)

39. Harrison Burton (#21)

40. Carson Hocevar (#77)

William Byron's victory is Hendrick Motorsports' first Daytona 500 win in a decade. The team last won the iconic race in 2014 with Dale Earnhardt Jr. as the driver.