Hendrick Motorsports files $1,700,000 case against one of Chase Elliott’s ex-sponsors

Hendrick Motorsports is taking legal action against Chase Elliott’s ex-sponsor Hooters of America LLC. The NASCAR team claims that the restaurant chain owes them $1.7 million in unpaid sponsorship fees.

Hendrick Motorsports recently ended its partnership with Hooters, who had been a sponsor of Chase Elliott’s No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro since 2017, earlier this year. Hooters sponsored the car in 24 Cup races, and in the Xfinity Series and Truck Series.

The lawsuit filed with the Mecklenburg County Superior Court on July 30, states Hooters didn’t pay what they had agreed to for the year 2024. Hendrick Motorsports claims that Hooters only made a partial payment of $45,000 in March and failed to pay the next installment due in June.

According to court documents, Hendrick Motorsports and Hooters signed a sponsorship deal in 2018. The deal was renewed several times and the latest contract required Hooters to pay $1.75 million in four installments throughout 2024. The due dates were set for March 10, June 10, August 10, and October 10.

"Hooters has represented to HMS that it will not be paying any portion of the remaining two installments for the 2024 term under the Sponsorship Agreement, as amended, that are due on August 10, 2024 and October 10, 2024...Left with no further options to protect its rights and interests, HMS files this action to enforce its rights pursuant to the contract at issue," HMS wrote in the complaint.

Hooters, the Georgia-based company, recently announced that it would close several locations in the U.S. due to economic pressures and rising costs. It also indicated that it would not pay the remaining amounts due later in the year. Hendrick Motorsports has yet to make a statement about the case.

"I want to make a difference": Chase Elliott on racing success

Chase Elliott's current top priority is to win more races and stay competitive in his career. In a recent interview with The Athletic, the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Champion answered questions about his bucket list and success in racing.

"Right now, it’s winning more races, to be honest with you. That’s a really high priority for me in my life right now, trying to get to just a good competitive place here. That’s really all I’ve got going on," Elliott said.

Elliott believes that success isn’t just about winning. It’s more about performing well and making a real impact in the race.

"Because I want to make a difference. I want to feel like I’m in the mix and have a shot. That is what makes it fun for me and also what makes it be a good day or a bad day," Chase Elliott added.

