Hendrick Motorsports honors 40th anniversary in NASCAR Cup Series with new logo for 2024

In a celebration of four decades of dominance in the NASCAR Cup Series, Hendrick Motorsports has revealed its special 40th-anniversary logo ahead of the 2024 season.

A brainchild of Rick Hendrick and the team's then-crew chief and car builder Harry Hyde, the iconic NASCAR team Hendrick Motorsports was founded prior to the 1984 season. The team initially functioned under the alias of 'All Star Racing' before changing its name to Hendrick Motorsports the following year.

The team won its first race at Martinsville in its first season and has never looked back since. At the time of writing, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history with a total of 301 race wins. It has also won 14 Cup Series owners and drivers titles.

With the driver lineup of Kyle Larson, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman ahead of the upcoming season, the team has officially announced that it will sport a special 40th-anniversary logo. Images of the brand-new logo were released online.

While retaining the familiar font style, the logo now features an additional "40" beneath the iconic original logo, symbolizing the team's enduring success over four decades.

Historic Hendrick Motorsports No. 5 replica made available for fans

As the team continues its preparations for the upcoming Cup Series season, the 14-time Cup champion outfit has unveiled the 1983 #5 Test Car 1:24 Die-cast for the fans to purchase.

The iconic No. 5 car was the first Cup Series vehicle to hit the track representing the Rick Hendrick-owned outfit. Additionally, Geoff Bodine won the first race for the team driving the No. 5. Drivers like Ricky Rudd, Kyle Busch, and presently Kyle Larson, have all piloted the iconic charter ever since.

Through a collaboration with NASCAR's official die-cast partner, Lionel Racing, the team has recreated the 1983 No. 5 Test Car in a 1:24 size ratio. The replica, designed using images from the team's extensive archives, is part of the NASCAR Classics lineup.

Priced at $93.95, the die-cast replica is available for purchase on the team's official website.

A tweet from the team's official X (formerly Twitter) handle urged the fans to pre-purchase the die-cast which is expected to be shipped in October. The tweet read:

"It all started with this car. Make sure to pre-order the Hendrick Motorsports 1983 No. 5 test car die-cast today."

Expand Tweet