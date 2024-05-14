Hendrick Motorsports & Joe Gibbs Racing’s NASCAR dominance highlighted in key statistic 

From Las Vegas to Kansas, Joe Gibbs Racing and Hendrick Motorsports have led more laps than every other team out there combined. And that stat alone is enough to assert the dominance of the two winningest teams in the non-superspeedway NASCAR races.

In a recent post by Trey Ryan, who is known for putting up remarkable NASCAR statistics on his X (formerly known as Twitter) page, the comparative study of the percentage of laps led by HMS and JGR versus the rest of the teams, clearly shows how strong these two teams have been so far in the Cup rumble. Ryan wrote,

“% of laps led by Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing vs everyone else (The Field) in non-superspeedway races in 2024."

"Darlington was the first non-SS race this season that “The Field” led over 50% of the laps.”

Unfortunately, that streak shattered at Darlington Raceway last Sunday. With the incident between Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney and Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron, and then Kyle Larson crashing out late in the race, the reins were left just to Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman.

Although Bowman managed to bag a top-10 finish, Elliott fell back to P12. Luckily for Joe Gibbs Racing, two of their four drivers (Ty Gibbs and Denny Hamlin) brought home top-5 finishes.

Could Darlington Raceway be the opportunity for "The Field" to have an upper hand on Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing? Only time will tell.

Hendrick Motorsports stays strong in the playoff picture

With 13 points-paying races done and dusted, Hendrick Motorsports has maintained their ground as one of the most competitive teams to watch out for in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. And that too, for good reason.

According to their official website, Hendrick Motorsports leads the entire field on wins with six victories. Moreover, the team leads in top-5s (19) and top-10s (28). William Byron and Kyle Larson have already joined the 2024 multi-time winner club.

Not far back is Chase Elliott, with a victory at Texas Motor Speedway, which snapped his 42-race winless streak. But that's not the end of it. Kyle Larson has led the most number of laps so far (649), won the highest number of stages (7), and secured the most number of top-5 finishes (6).

Besides that, this year, Hendrick Motorsports recorded their 1250th top-5 performance, their 80,000th lap led and also, their 250th pole win. To top it all off, the Chevy team celebrated their 40th anniversary weekend with great pomp and show, along with a precious win at Martinsville.