Hendrick Motorsports makes a crucial decision on Chase Elliott’s crew after the Kansas blunder

Hendrick Motorsports has made a major overhaul in the wake of Chase Elliott's pit road blunder at the Kansas Speedway. The 2020 Cup Series champion led the AdventHealth 400 and could've guaranteed his playoff spot, but a mistake during a late-race pitstop destroyed the odds.

Elliott started the 12th NASCAR Cup Series race weekend from ninth and wheeled his way to runner-up finishes in Stages 1 and 2. The #9 Chevrolet driver ran behind his teammate, Kyle Larson, but a quick pit stop on Lap 169 propelled Elliott's Chevy as the leader off the pit road.

The Georgian dominated the race with 77 laps remaining. However, tragedy struck less than 10 laps later when Elliott entered the pits. He succumbed to a slow stop, attributed to improper handling of the carjack while fitting the rear tire, which dropped him to 16th place. Had the HMS driver won the race, his winless drought since the Texas race in 2024 would've ended.

That said, HMS has swapped the rear tire changer ahead of the NASCAR All-Star Race at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. Calvin Teague, who was Larson's tire changer before the midseason swap, would now work for the #9 crew. Meanwhile, Elliott's tire changer, Chad Avrit, will move to Justin Haley's car.

"Just got a chance to look through rosters ... Chase Elliott and Justin Haley have swapped rear changers (both Hendrick crews). Calvin Teague (who was rear changer for Larson before the swap earlier this year) now with Elliott. Chad Avrit moves to the Haley car as rear changer," Bob Pockrass reported.

Despite the Kansas setback, there's no change in Elliott's Cup Series standings. The HMS driver will enter the next points race in Charlotte, ranked fourth.

Chase Elliott gives his take on North Wilkesboro Speedway being 'in the heart of NASCAR'

Chase Elliott- NASCAR: Wurth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY - Source: Imagn

North Wilkesboro Speedway was made fit for motorsports racing after revitalization efforts in 2021 and 2022. The iconic venue opened its gates for the CARS Tour event in August 2022, and following the success, announced NASCAR's return to the track beginning in 2023.

Chase Elliott bagged the NASCAR All-Star Race victory at the Bristol Motor Speedway in 2020, the same season he won his Cup Series championship. The marquee event will mark its third consecutive appearance at the 0.625-mile short-track oval, with Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, and Joey Logano as the All-Star Race victors of the NextGen era.

Ahead of the highly coveted event, carrying a million-dollar paycheck for the winner, Elliott spoke about North Wilkesboro Speedway being "in the heart of NASCAR."

"This place has been around for a long time. It’s kind of in the heart of NASCAR, with Charlotte being right down road and all that stuff. So yeah, I think it’s a good thing. Personally, I was excited to see that NASCAR or whoever spent a bunch of money to repave the place because that just told me that it was going to be around for a while, and they made that commitment pretty quickly. Yeah, I think it’s all positive," Elliott said via SpeedwayDigest.

It's worth mentioning that Chase Elliott has clinched seven top-eight finishes from his nine All-Star Race appearances.

