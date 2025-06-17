Hendrick Motorsports modifies Chase Elliott’s ‘original schedule’ for the Pocono race

Hendrick Motorsports has made a 'surprise' adjustment to Chase Elliott's schedule for the upcoming weekend at Pocono Raceway. On June 16, the team announced double duty for Elliot with their No.17 entry in the Xfinity Series.

This year, Elliott ran a NXS event at Darlington Raceway and finished second despite suffering some early damage. The Georgia native chose to enter the event to better prepare for the 'Track too Tough to Tame' ahead of the Cup Series race. Now, it looks like he maybe taking a similar approach for Pocono Raceway's demanding tri-oval layout. Notably, he won the track's inaugural Cup race in the Next Gen Era back in 2022.

NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass shared the HMS update through an X post.

"Chase Elliott to drive Xfinity race at Pocono. It wasn't on the team's original schedule," he wrote.

HMS' X post on the same read,

"Surprise! The No. 17 gets a familiar face with @chaseelliott pulling double duty at @poconoraceway."

Chase Elliott is coming off the heels of a third place podium finish at NASCAR's inaugural Cup race outside the U.S at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. The Mexico City race saw him battle for the win after starting outside the top-10, but Trackhouse Racing's Shane Van Gisbergen was a class apart and finished 16 seconds ahead of the runner up, Christopher Bell.

Notably, Elliott is yet to notch up a win and lock a playoff berth, while he currently ranks fourth in the standings with 500 points, 104 points adrift of the championship leader and HMS teammate, William Byron.

Chase Elliott reflects on his 'up and down' race at Mexico

Chase Elliott opened up about a chaotic Mexico City race that saw him bounce back from a contact with Ty Dillon in Stage 2. The 29-year-old finished the stage 23rd, but chased down the field to break into the top-5 by lap 77. During the final laps, he passed his HMS teammate Alex Bowman to post his season-best finish at third.

Speaking to the media post-race, Elliott reflected on the day's events and said,

"I felt like we were in a really good spot....I thought, to be honest, that was going to be the race for the win there initially," he said via Speedway Digest.

"We were kind of up and down all day and finally got going there a few runs from the end and Al made us a good call to get us on tires. Finally had a restart go halfway decent and got a decent top 3 out of it," he added.

Chase Elliott also revealed he was 'cooked' after managing to pass John Hunter Nemechek and Ross Chastain during the final restart. Traffic was yet another hurdle for the HMS driver, forcing him to fall back from contention.

