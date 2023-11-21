Hendrick Motorsports owner named Honoree ahead of Hagerty's 2024 car collector event

Hendrick Motorsports team owner Rick Hendrick has been named as Honoree at The Amelia in 2024.

Set to take place at The Ritz-Carlton in Amelia Island, Florida, The Amelia is Hagerty's annual car collector event. The event will feature a host of special classics, including American classics and Sports and GT cars of the 50s and 60s.

As is the annual tradition, The Amelia honors a racing legend at its event every year. In 2023, four-time Cup Series champion and current Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, Jeff Gordon, was featured as the Honoree.

As the Honoree, Rick Hendrick will enjoy a spotlight on his car collection, featuring a special display at The Ritz-Carlton. Among the vehicles on display will be the noted Garage 56 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, which was driven at the 2023 '24 Hours of Le Mans' — a historic event for NASCAR.

Rick Hendrick and Hagerty VC react to Hendrick Motorsports' inclusion in 2024 Hagerty event

Expressing gratitude for this honor, the 74-year-old team owner said via hendrickmotorsports.com:

"For my entire life, I’ve loved automobiles and racing. The Amelia is truly a celebration of both of those passions."

Acknowledging the efforts that have fueled the success of Hendrick Motorsports over the years, Hendrick said:

"The list of past honorees is filled with names I respect and admire, and it’s incredibly humbling to be mentioned in the same breath. The wonderful success our organization has enjoyed has only been possible because of the many, many people who helped build it over the years. I look forward to experiencing The Amelia and sharing this very special honor with all of them."

Meanwhile, Matt Orendac, Vice Chairman of Hagerty's Concours Group, also reflected on Hendrick's honor.

He said:

"Rick Hendrick embodies the racer's dream, working his way up from car salesman to owner of a dealer group to NASCAR Cup Series champion over the course of his career."

Orendac added:

"It takes a small army to put a successful race car on track, and to win at the level and consistency of Hendrick Motorsports is unheard of. Rick has paved the way for multiple world-class drivers to fulfill their dream and has helped create memories for generations of fans."

Historically, Hendrick Motorsports is the most successful team in the history of NASCAR with 14 titles. The team came close to winning the 2023 Cup Series Championship but fell just short to Team Penske's Ryan Blaney.