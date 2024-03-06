Hendrick Motorsports reveals new “paw-some” paint scheme ahead of Alex Bowman’s Phoenix run

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman's #48 Chevrolet has gone under a new paint scheme ahead of the Phoenix race.

Bowman and his primary sponsor Ally Racing will be co-powered by the Best Friends Animal Society, starting at the Phoenix Raceway. But their partnership dates back to 2021, when the #48 Chevy started donning a different paint scheme during a few Cup Series races.

According to bestfriends.org, the car's paint spreads awareness about saving animals who don't have a home from getting killed in America's shelters.

Bowman collected four wins in the 2021 season, starting at Richmond Raceway on April 18, followed by the Dover International Speedway on May 16, the Pocono Raceway win on June 26, and the Martinsville triumph on October 31. The 30-year-old HMS driver's wins helped donate over $160,000 to the Best Friends Animal Society and its approved animal shelters.

Coming to 2024, Bowman's #48 Chevy will be seen with a new paint scheme in the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series races. Their partnership includes two runs — the Shriner's Children 500 at the Phoenix Raceway and the NASCAR Cup Series Race at the Pocono Raceway in July.

For every race including the season finale at Phoenix, a total of $4,800 will be donated by Alex Bowman and Ally Racing. Furthermore, if the HMS driver seals the top spot in his home race, the donation amount will shoot up to $10,000.

The Arizona native's primary sponsor unraveled the new paint scheme on X (formerly Twitter):

"The most "paw-some" scheme of the season returns to @PhoenixRaceway this weekend! We're excited to feature pawprints on the #Ally48 that represent local shelters we've helped over the years, along with some furry friends we've made while helping @bestfriends #SaveThemAll. 🐶💜"

Alex Bowman reveals under what situation he could've claimed his missed Daytona 500 feat

The season-opener Cup Series race at the Daytona International Speedway was won by HMS driver William Byron, followed by his teammate, Bowman, in P2.

When Austin Cindric bumped into Ross Chastain, it ended their dominant P2 and P3 run, respectively. However, the same wreck paved the way for the #48 driver, who dashed towards the checkered flag. Nevertheless, a massive controversy related to the caution light during the white flag round apparently robbed Bowman of his maiden 2024 victory.

Over a week after his dramatic P2 finish, Bowman, in a conversation with motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass, revealed how laziness could've helped him claim the victory.

He said (via Fox Sports):

We would definitely have taken the lead. With the 20 [of Christopher Bell] behind us, the way that Toyotas were kind of able to work to our right rear corners throughout the race and through the duel, I was a little nervous about that."

He added:

"But who knows what plays out if we keep racing? But if the guy [in the officials booth] was a little lazier to the [caution] button, I'd have a trophy. So definitely, definitely tough."