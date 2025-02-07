Hendrick Motorsports reveals two new sponsors for William Byron’s 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign

As the official 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is just a week away, Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) has announced two primary sponsors for William Byron’s #24 car as a part of a multi-race deal for the upcoming season. Raptor Tools and Axalta Coating Systems have renewed and expanded their relationship with HMS for a combined 18 races this season.

Raptor Tools and Axalta Coating Systems will continue their role as HMS’ primary sponsor while increasing their presence on Byron’s #24 Chevrolet in a total of 18 NASCAR Cup Series events in 2025.

Axalta, a long-time partner for Rick Hendrick-owned HMS, will serve as the primary sponsor of Byron’s in seven Cup Series races, starting with the season-opener Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 16.

The red-blue flame-covered paint scheme will return to adorn the #24 car at Darlington Raceway on April 6, followed by Bristol Motor Speedway (April 13), Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 25), Atlanta Motor Speedway (June 28), Dover Motor Speedway (July 20), and the Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway (November 2).

Whereas Raptor Tools, which appeared as a primary sponsor for Byron in 2021, will return as primary sponsor for 12 races, beginning with the road course event at Circuit of The Americas on March 2.

The yellow-black color paint scheme will return at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 16, followed by Texas Motor Speedway (May 4), Kansas Speedway (May 11), Nashville Superspeedway (June 1), Michigan International Speedway (June 8), Iowa Speedway (August 3), Watkins Glen International (August 10), Bristol Motor Speedway (September 13), New Hampshire Motor Speedway (September 21), and Talladega Superspeedway (October 19).

Apart from these two sponsorships, Byron will have support from other sponsors like HP, Liberty University, and Valvoline in his eighth season at HMS.

How William Byron fared in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season

William Byron had an amazing campaign in the 2024 NASCAR season as he won multiple races and reached the season-finale Phoenix race for the second consecutive year. He came close to winning his maiden Cup title, finishing third at Phoenix.

The 24-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina, native finished the season in third place in the Cup Series standings. He scored three wins, 13 top-fives, and 21 top-10 finishes with an average finish of 12.9 in 36 races. Byron will look to replicate the same performance this season as well.

Catch William Byron in action at Daytona International Speedway next Sunday. He is the defending Daytona 500 champion.

