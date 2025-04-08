Hendrick Motorsports sends a strong message for Chase Elliott’s ‘hard-fought battle’ at Darlington 

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott's team, Hendrick Motorsports showed support for his effort after an eighth-place finish last Sunday at the Goodyear 400.

A mid-race caution during pit stops helped Elliott gain track position after he started the race in the 15th spot. He stayed out longer while others pitted, which worked in his favor, putting him in the top 10. Elliott held on to the track position in the No. 9 Chevy and finished eighth at Darlington Raceway.

"Battle hard fought. @chaseelliott went 15th to eighth for his fifth top-10 finish of the season," the team wrote on X.

Elliott also competed in the Xfinity Series last weekend to get extra practice at a track he finds tricky. He started eighth and dropped back to 35th but managed to race all the way up for a runner-up finish.

"So, I do think there are a few things you can take from it...and I think more than anything it was nice to get some reps," Chase Elliott said (via HendrickMotorsports.com).

Elliott is currently ranked fourth in the NASCAR Cup points standings behind Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin and leader William Byron. The 29-year-old has not finished worse than 20th so far this season and collected two fourth-place finishes at the Circuit of the Americas and Martinsville.

"We've rode the horse to death" - Chase Elliott shared beef with NASCAR's Throwback Weekend at Darlington

NASCAR celebrated its annual Throwback Weekend last week and the Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 Chevy recreated Ken Schrader's 1994 paint scheme but Chase Elliott was not too excited for the event's 10th running at Darlington Raceway.

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion commented on the Throwback Weekend, prior to Sunday's Goodyear 400 and shared his honest thoughts.

"I think it lost its (luster) about four or five years ago. Not to be a downer, but I joked about this years ago. If we kept going down the road we're going to be throwing it back to me in like 2018. So at some point I think we have to chill on it. We've rode the horse to death and we tend to do that," Chase Elliott said.

The NASCAR Cup Series will head to Bristol Motor Speedway for the Food City 500 on April 13. Elliott has a strong track record at the 0.533-mile oval in Bristol, Tennessee. He has finished in the top 10 in all of his last four starts there.

Elliott's last Cup win was at Texas Motor Speedway last season in April. He completed the 2024 season in seventh place with only one win. The Dawsonville, Georgia, native also failed to qualify for the Championship 4 and had four top-three finishes in the playoffs.

