Hendrick Motorsports star Rajah Caruth drops 2-word verdict on latest iRacing career mode

The new NASCAR 25 video game is set to hit the shelves during the fall this year, and Spire Motorsports star Rajah Caruth is eager to try it. The game, developed by iRacing.com Motorsport Simulations, is the official game of the competition and includes a new career mode, which allows players to build their NASCAR career from the ground up.

Ad

This feature, developed with the help of actual drivers and teams, will give the player the opportunity to experience what it truly means to be a stock-car racer -- from budget decisions to social media and movie rights, it will focus not only on the driving skills.

Rajah Caruth posted on his X account his initial reaction to the game and the new feature as he said:

"Can't wait"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Caruth was discovered through a NASCAR Drive for Diversity program and has since driven in the Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series. In 2024, he won his first Truck Series race at Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 and became only the third Black driver to win in one of NASCAR's three national series.

Talking about the business feature of the videogame, Ty Majeski, Craftsman Truck Series driver for ThorSport Racing said in the game's promo video that these are things he actually does as a professional driver -- he's had to make decisions on how to upgrade his vehicle whether by rebuilding his engine or buying a new set of tires.

Ad

"I feel like it gives them (the players) more of a perspective of how it actually works, like coming up through the ranks, deciding how to upgrade your vehicle. Those are decisions that you've got to make in real life," Majeski said in the promo. (3:00 onwards)

iRacing.com Motorsport Simulations purchased NASCAR's gaming rights in 2023 for a reported amount of $6 million. Although no specific date has been given for its release, it's expected around fall this year.

Ad

Rajah Caruth has big ambitions for 2025

Although still pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Motorsports Management degree from Winston-Salem State University, Rajah Caruth has made a name for himself through his driving and exceeding expectations. The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series "Most Popular Driver" award winner had 5 Top 5 finishes and 12 Top 10s.

Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson, said in a press release that he's thrilled to have Caruth for 2025 because he performed exceedingly well last year.

Ad

"I'm thrilled to confirm that Rajah Caruth will be back with us in 2025 driving the No. 71 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Silverado... He took the incredibly high expectations we placed on him to start the year and exceeded them in every way. I'm impressed with how he's balanced his commitments to his race team, his craft, the media, and his growing fanbase while managing a full workload at Winston-Salem State University," Dickerson said (via Newsweek.com).

The young driver has a promising future ahead. But in the meantime, next up is the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 1 -- the one-year anniversary of his first pole and win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"