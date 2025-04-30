Hendrick Motorsports unveils Chase Elliott’s paint scheme celebrating NAPA’s 100th anniversary

Hendrick Motorsports revealed Chase Elliott's special paint scheme for the upcoming Cup Series race at the Texas Motor Speedway. This paint scheme is a celebration of NAPA Auto Parts' 100th Anniversary.

NAPA has backed Elliott for over a decade now. They have served as his primary sponsor since his time in the Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports, and throughout his Cup Series career with Hendrick Motorsports so far. While his blue and white paint scheme is quite catchy for fans, he will race in a golden livery, dedicated to NAPA as they celebrate their 100th Anniversary.

When the company was founded in 1925, their concern was to address the unavailability of reliable replacement cars for motor vehicles. Today, NAPA have approximately 6,000 stores all across the world and are the leading brand in auto parts.

Thanking NAPA for their support in his career, Chase Elliott mentioned that he wouldn't have won the Xfinity Series championship in 2014 if it weren't for them backing him.

"NAPA has defined my entire career, I’ve said it a lot," Elliott said (via The Associated Press). "I’ve tried to express my appreciation for them, but if they don’t come on board, I don’t think 2014 happens. You’re essentially looking at the Xfinity championship never happening. We were going to run a handful of races had NAPA not signed on. We were talking about a part-time season and going full-time wasn’t going to be possible without that money, without that deal coming. So, yeah, it was more than a little career defining."

The special livery will be paired with a blue and gold racing suit, and a striking helmet, covered in "100" decals. Furthermore, the livery was also featured on NHRA Funny Car racer Ron Capps's car.

Chase Elliott expects to improve over the course of the season

The #9 Chevy driver has been delivering rather consistent performances this season with six top-10s within the first ten races. However, he still remains short of a victory. In the 2024 season, it wasn't until the ninth race in Texas that he clinched his first win, and heading on the track once again this year, he is expected to lead the pack.

Reviewing his season, Chase Elliott mentioned that it has been "okay" so far, but he is expecting to improve in the long run.

"It’s been OK; I don’t think we’ve been spectacular by any stretch," Chase Elliott said (via Forbes). "I thought we had a good first four to five weeks, including the Clash. Nothing has been a gold star sticker besides the Clash weekend, but unfortunately, that one doesn’t count for a whole lot. We have a long season left, and I’m looking forward to the grind."

Elliott followed this trend of consistent performance in the 2024 season as well, however, he emerged victorious in just one race. This year, his performance seems similar, but he might be able to improve and have a good shot at the title as the season advances.

