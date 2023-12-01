Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron and Travis Braden to participate in 56th Snowball Derby

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron is set to take part in the 56th running of the Snowball Derby, the most prestigious Super Late Model event. He has competed in several different series and events in his racing career.

Byron will take the wheel of the #24 Chevrolet, with sponsorship from U.S. Radiators/PFC Brakes on Sunday (Dec. 3) at the half-mile Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida.

Along with Byron, Travis Braden, who works as a set-up mechanic of Alex Bowman’s #48 car, will also participate in the event. The West Virginia-native is an established driver in the Super Late Model and won the event in 2019.

Expand Tweet

William Byron is excited to race in the Snowball Derby. He's also happy to be a part of the event that fills the gap between local short track racing and national level racing.

“I think it’s great to be around those tracks and bridge the gap between local short-track racing and national stuff," Byron said as quoted by hendrickmotorsports.com.

Apart from Byron, Cup drivers who will feature in the event includes Erik Jones, Carson Hocevar, Noah Gragson and Ryan Preece.

Expand Tweet

William Byron had an amazing outing in 2023 NASCAR Cup Series with a series-high six wins and a career-best third-place finish in the points table after reaching the final 4 race for the first time.

“I enjoy giving back to that aspect of the sport” – William Byron

This will be Byron’s fourth appearance in the Snowball Derby. In his debut race, he finished eighth, 22nd in 2016 following an unfortunate accident, and sixth in 2022.

Heading to Pensacola, Florida, William Byron spoke about why super late model race means so much to him (via NASCAR.com):

“(The Snowball Derby) is important just because I enjoy giving back to that aspect of the sport. I feel like it’s very competitive, and there’s plenty of competition at that level, just like there is at the Cup level.

"It’s a good chance to challenge myself against those people, and it’s a historic race when you look at the list of people who have won it. It’s cool to see people like Donnie Allison, Kyle Busch and others who have won that race in the past.”

The 56th annual Snowball Derby is a four-day event. It started on Thursday (November 30) and will conclude with a 300-lap main event on Sunday (December 3) at the Five Flags Speedway.