Hendrick star Chase Elliott details #9 team’s mindset for the big race in Phoenix after Kansas victory

Chase Elliott, the NASCAR driver, spoke about his mindset before the race at the Charlotte ROVAL. Despite having already captured his spot in the Round of 8, Elliott mentioned the role of point accumulation in his bid to get to Phoenix.Following his recent victory at Kansas, Elliott believed in cashing on momentum by earning extra points during the Charlotte Roval, a tough road course-oval hybrid that requires drivers' versatility. He pointed out that five more points earned by Charlotte could make a big difference in their starting spot for the next playoff round, something they need to remain competitive in the close-knit postseason. Elliott’s focus on fighting for wins coming into the next round captures the tough reality of the NASCAR playoffs, where drivers need to keep coming up big every week to stay eligible for elimination. He believed that the next Charlotte race needs to become a template for how the team needs to race over the next several weeks. Chase Elliott said, via Speedway Digest:&quot;My mind is really all about (the) Charlotte (ROVAL) right now because five more points would be a really big deal for us starting the next round and we will be in a position where you're going to have to fight for wins over the next round too. &quot;So, I think it's a great opportunity to race this weekend like we're going to have to race the next three weeks following that and get our team in a position where that's the norm because if you want to get to Phoenix, that's got to be the mindset there anyway. So, you might as well embrace it and enjoy it.&quot;Chase Elliott has started 32 times, recording two victories, 10 top-fives, and 16 top-10s. His Kansas victory was instrumental in grabbing a Round of 8 spot in the playoffs. He had significant victories as well, coming to the season when he got his 20th career victory by passing on the last lap coming up at Atlanta. This season so far, Elliott has led on 592 laps as well as gathered 3,104 points, making him fifth overall in the Cup Series standings. He has an average finish of around 12th or so and has finished several times up front.Chase Elliott comments on Denny Hamlin-Bubba Wallace tangle after Kansas final lap thriller The Hollywood Casino 400 race ended dramatically as Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace battled hard in overtime for an automatic playoff berth, resulting in Hamlin pushing Wallace into the fence. Chase Elliott, who was right behind them, chose to focus strictly on his own racing line during the chaos, saying, &quot;I quit watching them&quot; to take advantage of the situation and seize the win. Elliott said:“Honestly, probably not fair for me to comment. Like, I was coming down the back, and, yes, I was right behind them. Once I saw they were fixing to ship it in there, my eyes went where I needed to go, so I quit watching them.“I just knew I had to paint the white line really precise; it's a pretty small window ... so my eyes went there, and I have no idea what happened with them,&quot; he further added.Chase Elliott lauded his Hendrick Motorsports team for exceptional tire management, being the only top-five finisher to cross the finish line with four fresh tires from a late pit stop.