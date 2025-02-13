While many NASCAR fans and followers are keeping tabs on all the recent changes and updates, Kyle Larson was astonished to learn about NASCAR's recent adaptation of an F1-esque rule. The Hendrick Motorsports driver was only told about the recent rule change during the Daytona 500 media duty.

NASCAR adopted an F1-style rule that awards the drivers and team an extra point for the fastest lap in a race. This 'Xfinity fastest lap' has been introduced along all three series and will kickstart from the 2025 Daytona 500.

However, Larson was unaware of this rule and was only informed about it when he was asked about it by the media. In the press conference, Larson said:

"I don't even know what you're talking about.”

He further added:

“I have no clue. We get extra points now for fastest lap? Sorry, I had no idea. I literally had no idea. I don't care. Whatever.”

Kyle Larson also talked about his superspeedway curse in the presser and explained he is confident a win at such tracks is around the corner. The #5 HMS driver has never won on a superspeedway, but his recent performances have given him hope.

Yung Money said:

"I do feel pretty confident when we come to these races. We have a great feel for the race and kind of how it works out, the strategy. I do feel like we're up front quite often at the end of them."

He also mentioned:

"We have a good understanding of these races. Just got to keep doing what we've been doing and hopefully things will work out."

NASCAR champion Kyle Larson has "tons of respect" for Daytona 500 rookie

Indy500 was one of the highlights of Kyle Larson's season last year, and the NASCAR superstar is equally excited for 4-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves' Daytona 500 entry. The 49-year-old Brazilian will pilot Trackhouse Racing's #91 car which was previously driven by F1 sensation Kimi Raikkonen among others.

While there has been a lot of debate involving Castroneves' direct spot in the Great American Race regardless of qualifying, Kyle Larson is rooting for the 4-time Indy 500 winner to do well. Yung Money mentioned he has "tons of respect" for the rookie and said:

"Tons of respect for Helio. He's won the Indy 500 four times. That's pretty amazing to put yourself in contention to win four. He's probably been close to winning a lot of others."

He added:

"He's just a huge personality. He's a really big name. So to have him here racing the Daytona 500 in a totally different car and series, it's pretty awesome. I hope he does well. I know he will do well. I don't think it's going to be too challenging for him. It's not a big deal racing around here. The strategy is very similar to Indy 500. He'll be just fine."

Larson outclassed his teammates to finish qualifying the highest among HMS drivers at 10th position. He heads into the duels ahead of Alex Bowman (T12), Chase Elliott (T15), and William Byron (T21).

William Byron ended Rick Hendrick's 10-year-long draught to become the first driver since Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2014) to win the Daytona 500 last year. Can Kyle Larson make it back-to-back for the seasoned NASCAR owner?

