Hendrick star William Byron analyzes missed opportunity at Kansas Truck race after final lap drama

Hendrick star William Byron finished second in the NASCAR Truck Series race at the Kansas Speedway on Saturday. Byron, analyzing his race, said that he struggled in the long runs but gained ground in the short runs. Byron finished third, but his position was upgraded after Layne Riggs was disqualified after the race for failing the post-race inspection.

The final lap of the race was full of action, with Carson Hocevar and Layne Riggs making contact and almost crashing into the walls but managing with just a small touch. Byron was asked if he thought he had a chance to take the lead in the race at that point. The driver said that he thought that maybe he could have run the wall enough, but he was too far away.

"I think the short runs, I was okay. I was kind of free, which was a good thing, and then I would just transition too far tight. Those guys would really mow me down in the long run. So, just needed to be able to stay turning. I don't know what I was thinking. I thought I could just run the wall well enough, maybe that would get me where I needed to be, but I was too far back," William Byron said post-race ( 4:25- 5:03, via Frontstretch on YouTube)

The NASCAR Cup series driver would be participating in the AdventHealth 400 race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday. He is starting from seventh position on the grid and would look to maximise his performance over the weekend.

William Byron shares his experience with sports therapy

Hendrick Motorsports star William Byron opened up on the NASCAR: Full Speed Netflix documentary. The driver shared his feelings and struggles with the pressure he faces in NASCAR racing for a star-studded team like Hendrick Motorsports. This season of the documentary covered last year's championship campaign of the sport.

NASCAR: William Byron at the Wurth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY - Source: Imagn

Byron finished third in the 2023 Cup series season, securing six victories. The driver shared his journey from iRacing to NASCAR. He revealed that he isn't a very open person and is a very quiet communicator.

"It was really easy to get mentally dominated in this sport when I came in because it's like, 'well, you shouldn't be here, this guy raced on a computer,' but I put in a lot of work to get to this point, and I deserve to be here. What made me want to do therapy is just I felt like I was a very quiet communicator, and I didn’t say a lot," he said. I felt like that was getting in the way of our success or potential success as a team. But then it transitioned to learning more about myself as a person, and so then I feel it took off. At first, it was really hard to tell her everything," William Byron said on Netflix while discussing with his therapist

The 27-year-old driver is currently leading the championship in the NASCAR Cup series this season. He has a total of 421 points to his name.

