“Her legacy will live well beyond our lifetimes”: Martin Truex Jr. releases statement on former girlfriend Sherry Pollex’s death

Martin Truex Jr. has released a statement following the demise of former girlfriend Sherry Pollex. Sherry was suffering from ovarian cancer since 2014, with the disease reoccurring in 2021. She lost her life on September 17, as confirmed by her family on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Martin Truex Jr., NASCAR driver and Sherry's former partner (the two had been together for 18 years) shared an emotional message on his Instagram story. He commended Sherry for her determination to not only fight ovarian cancer with everything she had but also make a difference in the lives of others battling the disease. He wrote:

“From the very minute of her diagnosis, Sherry was determined to not only fight ovarian cancer with everything she had, but also make a difference in the lives of others battling this terrible disease. Sherry’s passion for making a difference in the lives of others was inspiring to everyone."

"Through her tireless charity work for so many years, her legacy will live well beyond our lifetimes and continue to help countless families who are battling ovarian and childhood cancer. I would like to extend my deepest condolences to her entire family, who have shown incredible strength and resilience throughout her battle.”

Even though Martin Truex Jr. and Sherry had separated, he continued to be a support system for her throughout this journey.

Martin Truex Jr. and Sherry Pollex at the NASCAR Champion's Banquet 2021

NASCAR issues statement on the death of Martin Truex Jr.'s former partner

NASCAR issued a statement on the demise of Sherry Pollex, sharing its condolences with the family. Sherry had been a known entity inside the racing community for the work she had done in the past in the battle against this deadly disease. The statement read:

"NASCAR is saddened to learn of the passing of Sherry Pollex, whose fight against cancer and determination to help others through the Sherry Strong Foundation was an inspiration to all who knew her. NASCAR and the NASCAR Foundation’s thoughts and prayers are with Sherry’s family and friends."

Sherry co-founded the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation which was focused on assisting in childhood and ovarian cancer research, relief, and funding. She was also a founding member of the charity fashion gala as part of the foundation called Catwalk for a Cause.

She was part of the event's creation in 2010 and had helped raise a whopping $4 million in the fight against childhood cancer. She was diagnosed at the age of 35 with ovarian cancer and since then had fought a valiant battle against the disease until she lost her life.