Here's how Dale Earnhardt Jr. once got Jeff Gordon out of a speeding ticket over the phone

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon are arguably the most successful NASCAR drivers to drive for Hendrick Motorsports.

Gordon’s dominant performance reshaped NASCAR's history while winning four Cup Championship and 93 races in a 25-year-long NASCAR career. He is currently the vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports who also plays an important role in hiring policies and projects.

On the other hand, Dale Earnhardt Jr. managed to win multiple historic wins at Hendrick Motorsports but failed to win the Championship. Along with that, his popularity in the sport also helped him gain sponsor deals as well, and this fame also once helped Gordon out with a speeding ticket over the phone.

During a recent episode of Dale Jr. Download podcast, Jeff Gordon recalled the incident when Earnhardt Jr. helped him get out of a speeding ticket. It was right around the time when Gordon called Earnhardt Jr. to welcome him to the team and congratulate him on his decision to join Hendrick Motorsports.

Gordon said:

“I was driving to dinner and I said, I’ma call him. And I didn’t have the hands-free set up in the car, so I just call him. So I’m driving along, on the phone, we’re talking, I’m congratulating you and welcoming you to the team, and it’s cool. You picked up, and we’re having a nice conversation. And all of a sudden, I’ve got blue lights in my rear window, and I’m like, ‘Uh oh, I’m getting pulled over."

He continued:

“So, I wasn’t sure if I should stay on the phone with Dale, but I said, ‘No, no, stay on here. I may need you.’ And luckily, I did…I just handed the phone off, and you spoke to him for two seconds and got me out of it,”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. picked Jeff Gordon as one of his top-10 greatest NASCAR drivers of all time

Earlier this month, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was asked to name his top-five NASCAR drivers of all time by current Cup driver and NASCAR show Stacking Pennies host Corey LaJoie. Earnhardt Jr. instead went beyond just five, naming an all-time top-10 list that included his former teammate, Jeff Gordon.

Here's a list of Earnhardt Jr.’s top-10 greatest drivers of all time

Dale Earnhardt

Cale Yarborough

David Pearson

Jimmie Johnson

Richard Petty

Jeff Gordon

Kyle Busch

Bobby Allison

Darrell Waltrip

Kevin Harvick.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon together have scored 119 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series.

