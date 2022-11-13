Here's how Jeff Gordon had a bad day at Phoenix, but made someone else's day good

Jeff Gordon is the Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports and a four-time Cup Champion. Gordon was on hand at Phoenix Raceway as Chase Elliott was aiming for his second season title and Kyle Larson was trying to win the owners' championship for the organization.

Unfortunately, Jeff Gordon had a bad day as Larson finished ninth in the season finale race at Phoenix Raceway and third in the owners’ standings. On the other hand, Elliott was no longer competitive after a wreck on Lap 200 and finished the race in 28th-place, two laps down.

William Byron secured a sixth-place finish and Alex Bowman, who is making a comeback after a concussion, had an accident that left him in 34th-place. Jeff Gordon and Hendrick Motorsports would never have thought that their 2022 season would end this way.

Jeff Gordon had a bad day but helped a tired volunteer as the 2022 NASCAR season ended at Phoenix Raceway

After wrapping up a bad day at Phoenix Raceway, Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon met Brandy Madrid, the 35-year-old woman who shared her story on social media.

After the race, Gordon helped Madrid find her car. She worked at the track late in the evening to raise money for Peoria High School to purchase a new scoreboard for her daughter’s softball team.

The track was largely cleared by 5 pm, but work continued. When she finished her work, it was 8 pm and the sun had set long ago.

The full-time nurse headed to the parking lot, but there was a combination of darkness and fatigue in the parking area. Brandy Madrid couldn’t find her car in one of the distant dirt lots west of the track.

Recalling the incident in an interview with TobyChristie.com, Brandy said that she returned to the track but had no one to help her. She said:

"Inside the track, I asked if someone could please drive me. I had probably already walked about three miles trying to look for somebody, and these two girls told me they couldn’t take me outside of the gate. I was just so tired. I called my mom and I said I just wanted to cry."

She continued:

"Then I see headlights coming at me, so I start waving like help me, please. The guy pulled up and I just started to cry. I’m not an emotional person, but I was like, ‘I’m so tired, and I don’t even know how far away I am from my car."

The driver told her to get in and that he would help her find her car. Moments later, she recognized that the driver was NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon. This is how Jeff Gordon helped Brandy Madrid find her car in the parking area and made her day good.

