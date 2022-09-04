Here's why Kyle Larson feels he has 'a good shot' at the NASCAR Darlington race

Last weekend turned out to be a disappointing event for Kyle Larson as he retired from the race very early due to an engine issue in his car. Larson will now pilot the #5 Chevrolet car at Darlington Raceway for the second time this season.

Kyle Larson has never won at this venue but has put in a good performance so far, with five top-five and seven top-10 finishes in just nine starts at the 1.366-mile track.

The first NASCAR Cup Series playoff race will be broadcast on USA Network and MRN on Sunday, September 4 at 6:00 pm ET.

Speaking about the Darlington race, Larson feels that he has a good shot to win the race as his team is approaching in a better direction and his #5 car has been fast this season.

Larson said:

“No, I feel like we have a good shot. Our team has been trending in a better direction and our race cars have been fast all year. I think they are even faster now than they were, and now we just have to execute to match the speed in our car. That has been the area where really all teams have struggled this year is the execution. I feel like we have been getting better at that here lately and have been able to contend a little bit more”

Larson went on to say that he has a lot of best tracks in the playoff races and that he is confident and looking forward to the upcoming challenge.

Larson said:

“In the playoffs I feel like there are a lot of my best tracks. So, definitely confident and look forward to the challenge.”

How Kyle Larson performed in the first Darlington race of the season

In May this year, Kyle Larson’s day didn’t end well at Goodyear 400, where he retired from the race earlier than expected due to an engine failure. As a result, he finished 36th overall, his fourth DNF of the season.

Things did not work out as he expected, as his #5 car began to suffer complications towards the end of Stage 1. Things got worse during Stage 2 as his car suffered more complications that resulted in a spin.

Kyle Larson will be seen in action at Darlington Raceway for the Cook Out Southern 400 on Sunday, September 4 at 6:00 pm ET.

Edited by Vinay Agrawal