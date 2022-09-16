Here's why Kyle Larson feels 'the action ‘slows down’ a little bit' at NASCAR Bristol race

Kyle Larson has a great history at Bristol Motor Speedway. The Hendrick Motorsports driver will return to the track on Saturday, September 17, 2022, for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, driving his #5 hendrickcars.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

The 2021 Cup Series champion will return to Bristol this weekend to mark his 6th appearance in the NASCAR Cup series playoffs. In 2021, Larson managed to win the championship, where he had 10 wins and two consecutive playoff elimination race wins.

Speaking to the media on whether high-intensity dirt-track racing "slows down" the racing action at Bristol Motor Speedway, Larson said:

“I think Bristol (Motor Speedway) is definitely higher paced, higher intensity, and more chaotic than any other track we go to. I’m used to high-intensity racing almost every week, so maybe the action ‘slows down’ a little bit for me at Bristol. I guarantee it doesn’t feel slow in the cockpit. It feels crazy and chaotic, and that’s why I love it.”

According to him, racing at Bristol Motor Speedway is more chaotic than on other tracks. In the 2022 season, Kyle Larson struggled to return to his 2021 form, but with the season far from over, his hopes are still high.

Kyle Larson’s performance at Bristol Motor Speedway

The most recent NASCAR race concluded at Kansas Speedway, with Kyle Larson finishing in 8th position, adding yet another top 10 finish to his 14 this season. Larson has two victories, ten top-five finishes and three poles so far, and has also led 307 laps.

Kyle Larson’s performance at Bristol Motor Speedway has been incredible. Since 2014, he has been leading the series in multiple playoff race wins in a single season. Along with last year’s win, Larson has three top-five finishes and eight top-10 finishes in 13 starts at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Heading to the concrete surface track into the final round of the 16 race, Larson is 8th in the playoffs standings, 27 points above the cutline. He is behind his teammate Chase Elliott, who stands at 7th position in the playoff standings.

Larson is the most recent winner of the race at Bristol Motor Speedway, having won it in 2021. Regardless of how other drivers finish in Stage 2 or at the end of the race, the defending champion will advance to the Round of 12 if he secures at least 29 points from Saturday's race.

