Here's why Kyle Larson feels upcoming NASCAR Daytona race will be a 'wild' one

Last weekend, Kyle Larson won the race at Watkins Glen International on the 2.45-mile road course. He will now pilot the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Daytona International Speedway for the second time this season. The race will air live on USA Network and MRN on Friday, August 26 at 5:05 pm ET.

Kyle Larson has excelled on this track so far, with five top-10 finishes in 16 starts at the 2.5-mile track. He led the field in the 2017 Daytona 500 but his Chevrolet ran out of fuel on the final lap, finishing 12th.

Speaking to the media before the race on how to approach Daytona International Speedway with many points and playoffs implications, Larson said:

“It’ll be interesting. It’ll be a wild race – maybe not in the first two stages – but definitely in the last stage when drivers will be going for it. In our case, there are four or five of us close to second place in points. The No. 5 team can’t forget about that. We need to go chase points to try and stay up front all race long to finish second in regular season points and get those 10 extra bonus points. Our goal will be to get to the finish and beat those guys behind us in points.”

In February this year, Kyle Larson’s day didn’t end well at Daytona 500, where he was involved in a wreck at Lap 190 and managed to secure 32nd position. Despite failing this season, he has previously won races on the same track. Larson won the Xfinity Series race at Daytona in July 2018. On his way to victory, the 2014 Cup Series rookie-of-the-year led a race-high 40 laps.

Kyle Larson's chief crew is confident of earning points to secure second place in the regular standings

Kyle Larson's second victory of the season was his 10th top-five finish in 2022. The reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion is tied with Ross Chastain and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott for the most top-five finishes this season.

The 30-year-old driver stands second with two wins and 788 points. Following his chief crew Cliff Daniels' statement on earning points in the upcoming Cup race to secure second place in the regular standings, he stated that they are confident they will get all the points and try to be smart in the first two stages.

He added that they need to be smart and have a good strategy in positioning themselves since every driver will be there trying to win the race to get into the playoffs. All he hopes is to get a good finish and good points in all stages.

Edited by Anurag C