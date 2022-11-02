Here's how Kyle Larson repaid Chase Elliott at Martinsville with unique favor

Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott have not cut each other any extra slack throughout the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. With both drivers from Rick Hendrick's organization already having proven themselves to be championship winners, run-ins on the track were inevitable between two top-tier drivers who find themselves battling each other more often than not at the front of the pack.

Kyle Larson has been the undoubted aggressor in the relationship between the two Cup Series champions, with the #5 hendrickcars.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver pushing Elliott wide on Turn 1 at Watkins Glen a few months ago. The sport's visit to Fontana at the start of the season also saw Larson push Elliott into the wall in an aggressive move.

However, since the Elk Grove, California native's championship bid ended this season, Larson and the #5 crew helped Elliott gain an advantage over the rest of the field as he pushed to qualify for Championship 4. Having won the Busch Light Pole Award, Kyle Larson had the choice of a pit stall for race day. The #5 crew did not choose the last pit stall on the pit road for better exits so that the best spot could go to the second-choice man, who of course was Chase Elliott.

While Larson pushed for the owner's title with his #5 crew, Chase Elliott continued to qualify for the final four drivers slated to win the driver's championship next Sunday.

Kyle Larson elaborates on his conversation with Bubba Wallace Jr. post-Las Vegas run-in

In the aftermath of Bubba Wallace Jr.'s retaliation and physical confrontation in Sin City that saw him suspended from the Cup Series race in Miami, both involved drivers seem to have straightened out their differences. Kyle Larson, just like Wallace Jr., claimed the duo have had a productive conversation ever since.

Larson further elaborated on the topic in a press conference and said:

"Yeah it was great to have that talk and I said the same thing, I came downstairs and told my wife that Bubba and I had a great conversation. So, I thought it went really well and we both moved on from it really fast so was good to have a talk to just kind of talk over the frustrations and mistakes on both of our parts."

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Kyle Larson agreed with Bubba Wallace’s description that their conversation earlier this week was a good one and he is ready to move on from their incident. Kyle Larson agreed with Bubba Wallace’s description that their conversation earlier this week was a good one and he is ready to move on from their incident. https://t.co/aUV0RVaoS1

NASCAR goes live from Phoenix Raceway next weekend for the 2022 Cup Series championship decider.

Poll : 0 votes