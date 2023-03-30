Here’s how the latest NASCAR standings look like after Hendrick Motorsport’s points penalty was rescinded

Big news has hit the NASCAR fraternity as the sport prepares to head to Richmond Raceway for another weekend of close-quarters racing. The saga of the altered hood louvers, which saw Hendrick Motorsport and Kaulig Racing receive L2-level penalties from NASCAR, has run its course, atleast for Rick Hendrick and his racing outfit.

The National Motorsports Appeal Panel on Wednesday agreed to rescind the points deductions handed to the four crew and drivers. The $100,000 fine as well as crew chief suspensions, however, remain in place.

As a result, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman and William Byron will be reinstated for the initial points deductions. Chase Elliott's points will not be reinstated as he was not fined in the first place due to absence on medical grounds.

NASCAR @NASCAR NEWS: The National Motorsports Appeals Panel rules to amend the L2 penalty issued to the Nos. 5, 9, 24, and 48 of Hendrick Motorsports.



There is no loss of Championship and Playoff Team Owner and Driver points. NEWS: The National Motorsports Appeals Panel rules to amend the L2 penalty issued to the Nos. 5, 9, 24, and 48 of Hendrick Motorsports.There is no loss of Championship and Playoff Team Owner and Driver points. https://t.co/aQkmbKZ2AJ

The rescinded penalty has also shaken up the drivers' standings table as Alex Bowman moves to the top spot from P16. William Byron also jumped from fifth to third place, followed by Kyle Larson in P9, up from P12. The complete driver standings table for the NASCAR Cup Series is as follows:

With Justin Haley and Kaulig Racing's points not being rescinded, the #31 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver remains at the bottom of the table. He has -10 playoff points to his name, with -7 regular season points.

NASCAR fines Trackhouse Racing's Daniel Suarez for making intentional contact with other cars on pit road at COTA

Daniel Suarez's actions at the Circuit of the Americas have caught up with him over the week. Suarez, the driver of the #99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 fielded by Justin Marks, has been handed a $50,000 fine for bumping his teammates Ross Chastain and Alex Bowman on the cooldown lap on the way to pit road.

NASCAR @NASCAR NEWS: Daniel Suárez has been issued a fine of $50,000 for violating Section 4.4 of the NASCAR Rule Book concerning member conduct after making contact with another vehicle on pit road after a race. NEWS: Daniel Suárez has been issued a fine of $50,000 for violating Section 4.4 of the NASCAR Rule Book concerning member conduct after making contact with another vehicle on pit road after a race. https://t.co/65dg7QmqCM

No points have been deducted for the infractions. The Mexican driver was seen livid behind the wheel of his car in the race after being spun out by Alex Bowman on one of the three overtime restarts, while being pushed by Chastain.

JJ @TomcatNASCAR_2 @Daniel_SuarezG not happy with @Alex_Bowman . He raced to catch up (even booted his teammate out of the way) and hit the back of the 48. No real confrontation, though. #NASCAR #NASCAR 75 | #EchoParkGP .@Daniel_SuarezG not happy with @Alex_Bowman. He raced to catch up (even booted his teammate out of the way) and hit the back of the 48. No real confrontation, though. #NASCAR | #NASCAR75 | #EchoParkGP https://t.co/ZszBAALAhs

Suarez was also seen exchanging words with both drivers after he exited his car. NASCAR has been consistent in handling pit-road infractions since Ty Gibbs received two penalties last year for similar offenses.

Watch NASCAR go live from Richmond Raceway in Virginia this weekend for the Totota Owners 400.

