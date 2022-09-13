Here's why moving NASCAR All-Star race to North Wilkesboro is one of the best decisions

Last week, NASCAR announced that the 2023 All-Star Race will be held at the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway. Located in the eastern town of North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, the 0.625-mile short oval track is one of the most iconic venues in the history of stock car racing. The venue, which has hosted more than 90 Cup races will have the opportunity to host a Cup race for the first time since 1996.

Shifting the All-Star Race from Texas Motor Speedway to North Wilkesboro Speedway is one of the best decisions taken in the history of the sport because it not only makes old and new fans of the sport excited about it, but the return of the track is a NASCAR historian’s dream come true.

It was only in 1949, during Cup Series second season, when North Wilkesboro introduced the sport. The venue hosted 93 races over the next 50 years. The last race, which was held on September 29,1996 was won by NASCAR Hall of Famer and four-time Cup champion Jeff Gordan. Other legends of the sport who have won races at this venue include Richard Petty, Darrell Waltrip, Dale Earnhardt, Cale Yarborough and local hero Benny Parsons. It's no exaggeration to say that North Wilkesboro has a rich history.

North Wilkesboro Speedway @NWBSpeedway Past or present, which legends would you most love to see in an All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro? Past or present, which legends would you most love to see in an All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro? 👀⤵️ https://t.co/Z62e0OOJoK

Another reason that shows that having an All-Star Race in North Wilkesboro is a great decision is that it marks a return to NASCAR’s roots in the Southeast, where the sport began and grew in popularity, eventually attracting a national audience.

Texas Motor Speedway doesn't sit well with NASCAR All-Star races

Texas Motor Speedway, which replaced North Wilkesboro Speedway in 1997, has struggled with attendance numbers for many years. While the Texas track hosted the last two All-Star Race events, it proved to be nothing short of a train wreck.

The 2021 and 2022 All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway had low attendance, leaving the grandstands largely empty at venues with over 100,000 seating capacity.

The biggest value in moving the All-Star Race to North Wilkesboro Speedway is arguably not the race itself, but the opportunity that may open to the track in the future to host more races in NASCAR. North Wilkesboro once started hosting two annual Cup events in 1952 and may see the Cup series tour back on a permanent basis.

The three-day All-Star Race weekend is scheduled to be held from May 19 to 21, 2023.

