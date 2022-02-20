Photo: Sneak peek at Kyle Larson's #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy ahead of Daytona 500 pole start

Kyle Larson is all set to start the 64th edition of the Daytona 500 on the pole. His team, Hendrick Motorsports, has been hard at work making sure the driver gets the best car to take his elusive victory in the Great American Race.

Now that the race is almost here, the team has let the car rest, keeping it under wraps. This was evidenced when motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently tweeted a sneak peek into their Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 car #5, with the caption:

“Ready to start from the pole …”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Ready to start from the pole … Ready to start from the pole … https://t.co/NWD5x5SEUj

The car is a critical component in Kyle Larson’s search for a victory at the Daytona 500, which has eluded him in his last eight visits to the Speedway. This time, however, Larson looks good race-wise by taking the pole on Wednesday’s qualifying, setting a time of 49.68 seconds and a speed of 181.159 mph. With a career-best start on Sunday, the 29-year-old will be aiming to make this his most successful outing at the venue.

Kyle Larson sets Daytona 500 records for team and manufacturer

In achieving pole on Sunday, Kyle Larson appended the NASCAR record books for both his team and his car manufacturer. His qualifying run made it the 15th pole position for Hendrick Motorsports, making it the highest among all the teams on the current grid.

Further, the achievement also marked 2022 as the tenth consecutive year for which a Chevrolet has been on pole at the Daytona 500. The manufacturer from Motown has been one of the most successful manufacturers in the history of the sport. Chevrolet has now won 724 poles in the series, of which 52 are from Daytona International Speedway.

Meanwhile, the 64th running of the Great American Race flags off at 2:30 pm ET, and will be telecast live on FS1. Fans of the sport can also catch all the action on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) as well as on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90

Edited by Anurag C