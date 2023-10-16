Here's how the updated playoff standings look like after Kyle Larson’s win at Las Vegas 

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson cemented his place at the top of the standings of the Playoff series after winning a crucial Las Vegas race on Sunday, October 15.

The former NASCAR champion had to work hard to keep himself at the front of the field and lead from the front. A lightning fast final pitstop from the team helped the Hendrick Motorsports driver to win the race by a margin of just 0.082s over Christopher Bell.

After his race win at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Kyle Larson leads the final eight with No.24 Williams Byron closely following him. Denny Hamlin and Martin Treux Jr. occupy the third and fourth sport respectively ahead of Las Vegas's runner-up Christopher Bell in fifth.

No.45 Tyler Reddick sits in sixth spot ahead of Chris Buescher, with Ryan Blaney rounding off the final eight after his disqualification from Sunday's race.

Expand Tweet

Kyle Larson analyzes his race win in Las Vegas

The 2021 champion earned the first of four spots in the Nov. 5 title-deciding finale with his win in Sunday's opening race of the round of eight of the NASCAR playoffs.

As per ESPN, the team is not looking forward to the title decider as they want to keep their focus on the next two races. Crew chief Cliff Daniels said:

"If we just say, 'Hey, we're going to cruise for the next two weeks,' then you are not operating with the edge that I think you're going to need to win it in Phoenix. There's two more races to win, and the way I see this now is that we're in the position, we get to play those races to win."

Kyle Larson was buzzing after the race and also credited Bell for clean racing toward the end, adding:

"I could see him coming in my mirror, for sure. Thankfully, Christopher always races extremely clean. Could have got crazier than it did coming to the start-finish line. Thank you to him for racing with respect there. What a job done by my team, too.

"Just a great race car. I almost gave it away there in (Turns 1 and 2), getting sideways, hitting into the wall. Had to fight back there with our balance. They got it much closer there in the lead.”

A win in any of the three Playoff races could guarantee an automatic qualification into the champioship finale.