"Hey, go five-wide" - Joey Logano reveals what the track told him during the race at COTA

Joey Logano had a rough race at the just concluded NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. The Cup Series made its first trip to the road course of the 2022 season. Logano, who was in great form before Sunday’s race, couldn't continue his consistent performance in Austin and finished 31st.

The driver of the #44 Ford Mustang was involved in a late wreck with Kurt Busch and Kyle Larson at the Circuit of the Americas and he couldn’t recover from it.

Rough finish at @COTA. Scored stage points in both Stage 1 & Stage 2, but untimely incidents in the Final Stage kept resetting our progress and resulted in a P31 finish.

During the post-race presentation, speaking about the nature of the corners, Joey Logano said:

“No, not surprised. If you look at this track, look at Turn 1 and how it bends in, it is like it is saying, ‘Hey, go five-wide’. I don’t know. I don’t know what happened on that last restart there. I heard someone had a flat tire. All I know is I had a flat tire after it.”

Further, describing his poor outing at the 3.4-mile-long Circuit of the Americas, Logano said:

“It was up, down, down and more down kind of day. We got stage points, which thank goodness we got something. We got dumped by the 17. Then we started recovering and had a loose wheel and started to recover again and got back up to 10th and then got dumped again. Then the toe got broken and everything else was bad. I limped it around and finished, I don’t even know where I finished but it was just kind of one of those days.”

Where is Joey Logano on NASCAR Cup Series table after the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas?

Since the start of the NASCAR Cup Series, Joey Logano has maintained consistency in the points table as well. Despite a poor outing on Sunday’s race, the 31-year-old stands in 3rd place with 185 points and three top-10.

Meanwhile, his teammate Ryan Blaney is placed second in the Cup Series standings with 195 points.

The Middletown-born driver is still looking for his first Cup Series win of the season. It will be interesting to see if he can convert his good start into a win or not when NASCAR returns next week for the seventh race of the Cup Series, the Toyota Owners 400, to be held at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, April 3 at 3:30 pm ET.

