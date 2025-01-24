“High on my bucket list”: Ross Chastain eyes racing beyond NASCAR, praises Kyle Larson’s versatility 

Amid the intermingling of drivers in the motorsport world, Ross Chastain has shared his thoughts about wanting to run the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the sportscar endurance race. The 32-year-old currently drives the No. 1 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Trackhouse Racing, owned by Justin Marks and American rapper Pitbull, will field their four-driver lineup for the inaugural IMSA SportsCar championship at Daytona International Speedway this weekend. Shane van Gisbergen and the 18-year-old Connor Zilisch will join the IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin and SportsCar veteran Ben Keating, behind the No. 91 Chevrolet Corvette.

Ross Chastain, who has been part of the NASCAR series for over 13 years and has primarily competed in stock cars, in a recent conversation discussed his eagerness to compete in the famed endurance race and said (via One3):

"The 24 Hours of Daytona is high on my bucket list, and I am committed to doing that one day. It wasn’t right this year with the driver lineup [Justin Marks] had available. I definitely would, I mean, he’s got a stacked lineup, but I will, I believe I will work [on] the business [side]. It’s a business."

Moreover, the Florida native didn't shy away from highlighting the versatility of his fellow competitor Kyle Larson. The Hendrick Motorsports star Larson has been making a name for himself by succeeding in the dirt racing world and the open-whee; racing. Chastain pointed out Larson's prowess in the famed Indy 500 race last year when the latter attempted the Coca-Cola 600 and Indy 500 Double on the same weekend.

Chastain added:

"Larson is a freak of nature, the way he can jump in things and go fast and go put himself inside, you know, the top 10 of the Indy 500. So, yeah, Justin knows that [I want to race the Indy 500], and you know, I’ll keep working to keep racing."

While Chastain is not the only one with a bucket list of expanding into a different discipline, his Cup Series team's boss has also revealed his "personal list."

"High on my personal list": Ross Chastain's boss once pondered on the possibility of competing in the Indy 500

Ross Chastain and Justin Marks. Source: Getty

Trackhouse Racing added the SportCar championship series to its roster by fielding a car at the 24 Hours of Daytona this year. Moreover, the famed NASCAR team's owner Justin Marks also hinted toward the possibility of competing in the IndyCar Series' Indianapolis 500 race. Thus, completing the 'Trackhouse story'.

In a media interaction, Marks discussed the plans of having the Indy 500 on his bucket list and said:

"It's very high on my personal list, and then I've got to get sort of the business and commercial and partnerships and all that kind of worked out to figure out how to go, how to do it in a meaningful and competitive way. So I don't think that the Trackhouse story will ever be complete without us competing in the world's greatest open-wheel race."

Furthermore, he clarified that there are no plans to compete in the 'Greatest Spectacle of Racing' this year but claimed that discussions are underway to make it happen.

It is worth mentioning that Trackhouse Racing also joined the Moto GP fray last season.

