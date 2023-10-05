High Limit Sprint Car race: Full results explored as Kyle Larson finishes behind Rico Abreu at Bridgeport

Buddy Kofoid and Kyle Larson were held off by Rico Abreu in the High Limit Sprint Race at Bridgeport Speedway. Abreu eventually went on to win his third race of the season.

Rico Abreu and Kyle Larson lined up at the front row while Buddy Kofoid lined up behind them. Kofoid tried to take the lead at turn 4 but went into turn 4 too aggressively and collided with Dusty Zomer. The collision caused Kofoid to tumble down the grid into 17th. But he managed he finish the race in 11th place.

Here is the full race result from the High Limit Sprint Car race

Finishing Order Driver 1 Rico Abreu 2 Kyle Larson 3 Cory Eliason 4 Justin Sanders 5 Kyle Reinhardt 6 Danny Dietrich 7 Brent Marks 8 Tyler Courtney 9 Kerry Madsen 10 Tyler Ross 11 Buddy Kofoid 12 Anthony Macri 13 Ryan Timms 14 Chase Randall 15 Cap Henry 16 Aaron Reutzel 17 Justin Whittall 18 Conner Morrell 19 C.J. Leary 20 Ryan Taylor 21 Kyle Spence 22 Devon Borden (DNF) 23 Dusty Zomer (DNF) 24 Justin Peck (DNF)

In the inaugural season of the High Limit Sprint Car Series, Rico Abreu became the first driver to take victory after starting from the front row.

"I bailed and maybe I could have squeezed through" - Kyle Larson on finishing runner-up at the High Limit Sprint Car race at Bridgeport

Rico Abreu and Kyle Larson started from the front row at the High Limit Sprint Race at Bridgeport Speedway and both managed to slip away from the rest of the grid easily.

But throughout the race, traffic was the main concern for the leaders. They were catching up with lapped cars in the race but Abreu was able to hold off Larson and take his third win of the season while Larson settled for a second-place finish.

"I had one good shot getting into (Turn) 3 but I just didn’t know how low he was going and the way my run was going there was a big tractor tire there at his left side,” Kyle Larson said (via NASCAR).

He continued,

"I bailed and maybe I could have squeezed through. I didn’t want to do what Buddy did and wipe out myself and a lapper so I felt it was best to forfeit that turn and hope another opportunity would come but he saw my nose and then went back to carrying momentum.”

Next Tuesday, the title will be decided at Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville, Indiana.