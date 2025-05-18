“His arrogance has already cost him”: Fans don’t hold back after Chandler Smith throws a stray at Bob Pockrass following North Wilkesboro win

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Chandler Smith won the Window World 250 held at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 17. However, during a post-race interview, Smith called out stock car racing analyst Bob Pockrass and faced backlash on social media for the same.

Issues between the two began when Pockrass released his top-five picks for the Truck Series race ahead of the main event. The NASCAR analyst listed Corey Heim, Daniel Hemric, Layne Riggs, Ty Majeski, and Grant Enfinger as top picks, noticeably leaving out Smith's name.

During the 255-lap race, Chandler Smith was in third place and took the lead on the final lap after race leader Corey Heim spun out. Before crossing the finish line, Smith and his Front Row Motorsports teammate Layne Riggs went neck-to-neck for the win, but Riggs went sideways, giving his teammate the chance to win the race.

Later, during a post-race interview, the race winner brought up Bob Pockrass and said (via X):

"Hey Bob, when you see this, that's what you get for not picking me ... Cheers!" (0:13 onwards)

However, the motorsports fans were not happy with the statement. They criticized the FRM driver's move and called him out on X, with one fan stating:

"His arrogance has already cost him & it’s going to continue."

Another joined him in the comments and gave his take on the same:

"I think thats a joke but if its not he’s an even bigger loser than I thought"

Here are some other reactions to the post:

"Maybe he should drive better," said an X user.

"Hey even your kids didn’t pick you for a top 5," commented a motorsports fan.

"Her Chandler, instead of being a douche, take care of your kids," wrote a NASCAR fan.

"I think he needs to leave Bob alone and look in the mirror on why he wasn’t picked brother won because his teammate slide up into the real winner and caused him to wreck but what’s new since this is the truck series," pointed out a motorsports enthusiast.

With the North Wilkesboro Speedway win, Chandler Smith collected his second win of the 2025 season. He currently ranks second in the Craftsman Truck Series standings with 403 points to his credit. He secured seven top-ten and four top-five finishes in 10 starts this season.

When Chandler Smith got candid about his uncertain future in stock car racing

NASCAR driver Chandler Smith competed in the Xfinity Series in the 2024 season. Despite finishing among the top five drivers, he failed to land a seat in the series for the 2025 season. Reflecting on the same, Smith expressed his frustration at the end of the season.

"For somebody that don’t have a job next year in the industry, I’m probably going to be working for my dad on the construction side, just because of how some things are unfortunately are playing out, I feel like I don’t owe anybody anything going to Martinsville.”

After wrapping up the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, Chandler Smith parted ways with Joe Gibbs Racing and joined forces with Front Row Motorsports. On December 20, 2024, FRM announced Smith as their second Ford F-150 driver for the 2025 season.

