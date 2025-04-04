"His face was in total amazement": Kenny Wallace shares wholesome chaos involving Jimmy Spencer’s dad

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace recently shared one of his funny yet wholesome motorhome moments involving Jimmy Spencer's dad, Ed Spencer. Wallace reflected on a time when Ed was having food in the wrong motorhome, leading to an awkward but memorable interaction.

Wallace recalled that he previously owned a tan brown 'American Eagle' motorhome, which looked strikingly similar to one owned by Spencer, as both were purchased from the same dealer. He added that the comical incident took place at California Speedway, back when drivers would have their motorhomes driven across the country.

After a practice session in the intense heat, Kenny Wallace returned to his motorhome and was surprised to find Jimmy Spencer's dad sitting at the kitchen table eating strawberries. Both were shocked and puzzled at the sight of each other, but exchanged pleasantries. Wallace speculated that his friend’s dad may have simply wanted to spend some time in his motorhome.

On a recent episode of Herm and Schrader podcast, the 61-year-old narrated:

"So I go back to my motor home, and by God, you know, I pull my door open, I jump up in my motor home, and there's Jimmy Spencer's dad just sitting in my motor home at the kitchen table, just eating, and just [eating] strawberries, having a good time."

Spencer's dad realized he was in the wrong motorhome only after Wallace began removing his firesuit. Wallace vividly remembers the shock on his face at that moment of realization.

"So I'm just like, okay, Jimmy Spencer's dad's up in my motor room because he likes me. And I start taking my fire suit off, and I get down the couch, all of a sudden, I look at Mr. Spencer. He looks all around. He goes, 'I'm in the wrong motor home. I'm so sorry,'" Kenny Wallace added.

"The punch line is Jimmy Spencer's dad looking up, and his face was in total amazement, eyes as big as a silver dollar, looked all around, and he said, I'm in the wrong motor home," he concluded.

Apart from their racing career, Wallace and Spencer are also remembered for their broadcasting shows. The duo, along with John Roberts, hosted pre-race and post-race coverage on the Speed Channel.

NASCAR Xfinity Series 'Mayor' Kenny Wallace delivers verdict on Martinsville debacle

Kenny Wallace, who holds the record for the most starts in the Xfinity Series, reacted to the wreckfest at Martinsville Speedway. Wallace said that if he were hired by NASCAR to chew out the Xfinity drivers, he would have shamed them for putting on an embarrassing show at the historic oval.

Wallace said in a sarcastic tone:

"I would stand in front of all the drivers and I would say, 'Gentlemen! You all look like a boatload of monkeys making love to a football. The pain that you have caused me, to see how far you all have fallen, you've really irked me. For this, I will shame you, SHAME! SHAME! SHAME! Now get out of here.'"

On a serious note, Kenny Wallace said on his Coffee with Kenny show that during his time, the entire garage used to shame drivers who pulled off an egregious move. He also offered a solution to NASCAR, suggesting that the sanctioning body should send the aggressor to the back of the pack after initiating a wreck.

Veteran Cup drivers and reputed drivers have shared their opinions on the Martinsville debacle, insisting that both team owners and the sanctioning body must share the responsibility of disciplining the drivers.

