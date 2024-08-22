“His house is so big that you’d probably never see him”: Ryan Blaney would prefer moving into $65M worth Denny Hamlin’s house

NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney recently picked Denny Hamlin of all current drivers on the grid, as someone he would prefer being roommates with. Moreover, Blaney sang praises about Hamlin's house, claiming it was one of the reasons he would move in with Hamlin.

Reigning Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney, who drives the #12 Ford for Team Penske, is in his seventh full-time season with the team. Blaney has collected 12 Cup Series victories, along with seven wins in the Xfinity Series and four in the Truck Series. The Ohio native also claimed victory in the 2022 NASCAR All-Star race, outdueling JGR driver Denny Hamlin, who finished runner-up after a tense battle.

On a recent episode of Kevin Harvick's "Happy Hour" podcast, Ryan Blaney was asked to name the best and worst potential roommates among the current drivers. Blaney chose Denny Hamlin, reportedly worth $65 million(via Celebrity Net Worth), as his ideal roommate. Blaney said (via Kevin Harvick's "Happy Hour" podcast on YouTube):

Trending

"I would definitely move into Denny's house, his house is so big that you probably never see him. You could just be in separate wings of his house[...] I feel like you'd want like a big house if you're moving into somebody's house, like you won't want to live in an apartment because then you're on top of each other all the time," he said [at 29:57].

On being asked who the worst roommate would be, Blaney responded,

"I feel like when you're younger, roommates are cool yeah you know you're like 'Oh yeah, roommates bro we're you know hanging out.' Then as you get older you're like, I just want to be alone, I like my own space." [30:30]

Ryan Blaney is currently P5 in the Cup Series driver standings. In 24 race starts this season, the Ohio native has secured 11 top-ten and 7 top-five finishes. Moreover, Blaney has secured two wins and looks in good shape to defend his title.

Ryan Blaney comments on his responsibilities as reigning champion and work-life balance

Ryan Blaney claimed that one gets used to all the responsibilities of being the champion over time. Moreover, he extended his gratitude for having the opportunity to be a champion.

During the same episode of the "Happy Hour" podcast, Blaney was asked how he balances his work and personal life while juggling his responsibilities as reigning champ. He said:

"I mean people ask like 'Do you get asked to do way more stuff because you're the champ?' And it's like yeah a little bit but it's not like overload[...]I try to put it in my mind like 'Hey you're pretty fortunate to be in this position and get asked to do these opportunities so you know go do this stuff you know and enjoy every second of it'," he said. [31:55]

"I feel like I've always tried to do a good job of separating the two, like my work life, my personal life, my other responsibilities. Trying to turn off work for a little bit you know, whether it's once a week or whatever, I think that's important," Blaney added [32:32]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback