“His parents did a great job”: Fans swarm in to give positive remarks on Kevin Harvick’s son Keelan’s ‘well-spoken’ interview 

Kevin Harvick's son Keelan Harvick’s latest interview has caught the attention of NASCAR fans, with many praising his composure at just 12 years old. The young driver, son of 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick, spoke with FloRacing’s Rob Blount ahead of his CARS Tour Pro Late Model debut.

Keelan Harvick is preparing for a major milestone in his racing career. On Saturday, March 1, the second-generation driver will make his CARS Tour Pro Late Model debut at New River All-American Speedway in Jacksonville, North Carolina. This race will be his first time driving a Pro Late Model, having previously competed in go-karts, Legends cars, and Limited Late Models.

During his interview with FloRacing, which was shared via their official account on X, Keelan Harvick spoke about his excitement for the race and the challenges that come with stepping into a new type of car. He shared,

“I’m really excited,” he said. “I think that it’ll be a new learning curve for me, especially because I’ve never driven it, but I think it will be fun.”

While he acknowledged that he won’t know exactly how the car will handle until he gets behind the wheel, he expressed confidence in adapting quickly. He also nodded to the importance of tire management at New River, a track famous for its abrasive surface. In his own words,

“I raced a Street Stock there… and that did not go good,” he admitted with a laugh. “So I’m going to have to do a better job of saving my tires.”

Fans took to social media to applaud Keelan Harvick's well-spoken nature, with several pointing out the influence of his parents in shaping his personality. Many expressed excitement about his future in racing, believing he has the potential to follow in his father’s footsteps.

"What a smart kid!! Very well spoken! His parents did a great job~" one fan wrote.

"This kid is so awesome! Love him to death! He’s so polite and respectful! He’s also like a sponge just absorbing major racing knowledge at a very mature rate. I cannot wait for him to get to Cup!!! I am so pumped up for what I feel will be a very bright future for him. 🏁🏁🏁" another fan said.

"Keelan ‘The Man’ 💚 #62" a user commented.

"Wow, way to go Keelan!! So awesome" one fan posted.

"Good luck, Keelan! Mom and pops love the manners you've instilled in him. Great job.👏" another added.

"Impressive interview!" a fan remarked.

Kevin Harvick, father of the young driver confirmed that they will run “eight to twelve of these Limited Late Model races” this year, with a focus on developing Keelan Harvick’s skills at tracks like Florence Motor Speedway. As sourced via On3, the father-son duo will also race against each other for the first time on May 31 at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway.

Kevin Harvick reacts to Keelan’s Limited Late Model debut

Before his upcoming Pro Late Model race, Keelan Harvick already made headlines with his first-ever Limited Late Model start. His father, Kevin Harvick, was there to watch, support, and offer guidance as his son took on a new challenge.

Speaking to Scotte Sprinkle of Short Track Scene, Kevin Harvick shared his thoughts on Keelan Harvick’s progression. Harvick shared via On3,

“He surprises me all the time… he’s 12. So, watching him race in the car, it’s weird because some days he has a hard time wiping his butt let alone driving a full-size stock car,”

The former NASCAR champion acknowledged the difficulty of seeing his son compete in a full-bodied stock car at such a young age. However, he believed Keelan Harvick was ready for the challenge.

“We thought he was ready, and I think tonight exceeded our expectations as far as where he’s at with everything.”

Keelan Harvick has already won the 2024 INEX Young Lions Asphalt National Championship, won races in Legends car racing, and made his Limited Late Model debut with an 8th-place finish at Florence Motor Speedway.

He also took his first win in a full-bodied stock car earlier this year and holds titles in karting competitions, including the USPKS National Mini Champion and SKUSA Micro Swift Super Nationals Champion.

