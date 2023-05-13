“Historically, I’ve been terrible at green-white checkers” - Christian Eckes reacts after his second Truck Series win at Darlington

Christian Eckes and the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing No. 19 team are having a fantastic season. Eckes won his second race of the season after many overtime finishes in Friday night's Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway.

Eckes' victory was confirmed when his winning No. 19 Chevrolet Silverado passed post-race inspection.

Timmy Hill's spin at Turn 4 on Lap 146 brought the race into NASCAR Overtime. Rookie challenger Jake Garcia splashed high in the exit of Turn 2 and slammed the outside wall on his first try. Contact from behind spun his No. 35 Chevrolet rearward into the inside SAFER barrier due to his slowing velocity.

Christian Eckes was leading the field when the caution flag flew immediately after he took the white flag to signal the last lap. The eighth and final yellow of the evening was caused by Grant Enfinger's contact with the outside wall.

Eckes crossed the start/finish line to start the last lap shortly before the race was stopped due to an incident, earning Eckes his second victory of the season. Eckes led 82 of the 158 laps in the first stage.

"Historically, I’ve been terrible at green-white checkers," Eckes said after the race.

"Historically, I've been terrible at green-white checkers," Eckes said after the race.

This is the third triumph of Christian Eckes' career. Because no problems were detected during post-race inspection, all results and standings from Friday night's race are now deemed valid.

Stewart Friesen finished second, a season high. Tanner Gray finished third. William Byron, who won the second stage, came in fourth place. Carson Hocevar rounded out the top five.

Bubba Wallace finished seventh, Ross Chastain was 13th, and Corey LaJoie was 16th. Zane Smith has the most points. After nine races this season, he leads Ty Majeski by nine points and Corey Heim by 15 points.

Fans react to Christian Eckes winning the NASCAR Truck Series

The Buckle Up South Carolina 200 was won by Christian Eckes at Darlington Raceway on Friday night.

Eckes led 82 out of the race's 158 laps and persevered through two overtime periods. With three 30th-place finishes and two 15th-place finishes in the previous five races of the season, the victory was all the more satisfying.

NASCAR fans congratulated Eckes on Twitter. Needless to say, fans were happy and elated for him.

But there were a few fans who were not happy about the late yellow caution. They showed their disappointment over race control.

Andrew Pratt @andrewjonpratt @NASCAR_Trucks @christianeckes @TooToughToTame @BMR_NASCAR Fix your race control. Ruined a great would be finish with the first bogus yellow for a truck with a flat. Do better @NASCAR_Trucks @christianeckes @TooToughToTame @BMR_NASCAR Fix your race control. Ruined a great would be finish with the first bogus yellow for a truck with a flat. Do better

Tyler @t_sholts @NASCAR_Trucks @christianeckes @TooToughToTame 🤣 🤣 🤣🤣 what a joke ot has become @BMR_NASCAR Overtime just finish under yellow anyway🤣🤣 what a joke ot has become @NASCAR_Trucks @christianeckes @TooToughToTame @BMR_NASCAR Overtime just finish under yellow anyway 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣 what a joke ot has become

With 338 points, Zane Smith now holds the lead in the driver standings. Ty Majeski (-9), Corey Heim (-15), Ben Rhodes (-37), Christian Eckes (-39), Grant Enfinger (-39), Matt Crafton (-78), Tanner Gray (-84), Nick Sanchez (-105), and Stewart Friesen (-111) are the next in line.

