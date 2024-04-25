HMS' $12M-worth Kyle Larson jokes about 'serious' Chase Elliott as James Bond

Hendrick Motorsports ace Kyle Larson believes his HMS teammate and Talladega winner Chase Elliott would be an ideal fit for the role of James Bond.

While Chase Elliott may be an exceptional driver and one of the most popular figures in NASCAR, the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion is known to live a quiet life beyond the racetrack.

A six-time recipient of NASCAR's Most Popular Driver award, Elliott's personality might make him the perfect fit for him to be cast as the iconic Hollywood secret agent, James Bond.

In a recent interview uploaded by Hendrick Motorsports on their Instagram handle, the four HMS drivers were asked their opinions on who could be the ideal man to star as the next 007. Chase Elliott suggested that William Byron's mysterious persona might make him a contender. He responded:

"I don’t think any of us. None of us, I would say but I could see William doing that. He’s just kind of mysterious, you know. You just don’t know what you’re gonna get."

Alex Bowman playfully nominated Elliott himself, citing his perceived 'sneaky' qualities as a potential fit for the character. He added:

"I don’t know who’s sneaky, see? I’d say, Chase. I’ll go- Chase."

Meanwhile, $12 million-worth driver (according to Celebrity Net Worth) and the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson pitched in:

"I’ll go Chase. I don’t know, I don’t really know much about James Bond. I feel like they’re both pretty serious people. So probably Chase."

Kyle Larson reflects on Indy 500 preparations

Later in the season, Larson, 31, is set to attempt "The Double," a feat where he would run the Indy 500 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway before competing in the Coca-Cola 600 race. In the process, Kyle Larson would run a total of 1,100 miles, becoming only the fifth driver to attempt this feat.

Larson recently spoke to FOX8, where he emphasized the importance of familiarity and experience with the iconic track. The Hendrick Motorsports driver said:

"I think had I had to do the (orientation) I would have been stressed out and really nervous and just not able to focus."

Having already undergone orientation and test runs in an Indy car, Larson added:

“I could move on to the next thing, like all right, ‘Now how does it look like around cars? How does what I’ve learned in the past translate to now being behind cars?' I’m fortunate that I was able to do (orientation) last year and then be allowed to run that little bit at Phoenix. I think it’s definitely going to help.”

NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart is the only driver in the history to complete both the races. Kyle Larson would now attempt to etch his name in the history books by achieving the same feat for the first time since 2001.