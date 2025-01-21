HMS ace driver William Byron drops a collection of his “off-time shenanigans” ahead of 2025 NASCAR season

NASCAR driver William Byron shared moments from his time during his break from the Cup Series to his social media earlier today. The driver took to his instagram to show off everything he's been up to while he's out of the Hendrick Motorsports' #24 car. Byron shared images from his time on vacation, including the activities he's indulged in like jet-skiing, along with moments of relaxation and a birthday celebration.

The 27-year-old posted a series of images, which also included a picture of the Muppets' Kermit the Frog, adding the caption:

"Off time shenanigans ✅ let’s get back to work 🏁"

William Byron also shared updates throughout his time off-season, sharing photos from his vacations in Japan and the Carribbean to his Instagram over the last month.

William Byron's 2024 season ended with the driver finishing in third place in the standings, marking his second year in a row finishing in that spot. He missed out on the Championship title by six points this year, a wider margin than his two point miss in 2023. The HMS driver scored 13 Top 5s, 21 top 10 finishes this past season, along with three wins, one coming at the Daytona 500. Reflecting on his 2024 year, Byron said [via Hendrick Motorsports]:

"Really, I'm proud of our team for getting through a lot of adversity this year and also having some really high spots with making the Championship Four and winning the 500 and the 40th anniversary race at Martinsville (Speedway). So, it was a special year, but definitely lots to look forward to next year too."

The #24 driver just completed his seventh year with Hendrick Motorsports, having raced his entire Cup Series career with the Concord-based team. During his time with the team, he has made it into the playoffs every year, except his first, which saw him finish in 23rd - his lowest finish so far in the series.

William Byron has scored a total of 13 wins in his career, along with 53 Top 5s and 104 Top 10s.

William Byron talks about his goals for the 2025 season

William Byron celebrates after winning the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024.- Source: Imagn

The first points-paying race of the year will be the Daytona 500, taking place at the Daytona International Speedway where William Byron will return as the defending winner. Taking home the victory at this track, along with other "crown-jewel" wins such as the Brickyard 400 and the Coca Cola 600 are what the 27-year-old driver is aiming for this year.

Discussing also on what the 2024 'Great American Race' victory has meant, Byron said [via NASCAR]:

“It’s pretty awesome. I mean, I think a lot of people asked me that throughout the spring and the summer, and I didn’t really know how to answer, because I was still trying to achieve the championship and everything like that, just week to week. So yeah, I’ve reflected on it a little bit more now, and it’s awesome for our team. It’s a huge accomplishment, and hopefully we can get more of those crown-jewel wins. That would be my goal.”

The Daytona 500 will take place on February 16th, beginning at 2:30 pm ET.

