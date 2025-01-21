HMS-backed Kevin Harvick reveals next chapter of post-NASCAR retirement racing journey

Kevin Harvick retired following the 2023 season. But he never gave up racing. The former Cup Series champion will pilot a late model for his upcoming race at Kern County Raceway Park with a sponsorship from HendrickCars.com.

Named SoundGearHear 400, this race is scheduled for January 25 (3 pm PST onwards). Notably, this 400-lap event is going to mark the official start of the SPEARS CARS Tour West, of which Harvick is currently a part owner.

The veteran racer dropped the news through a recent post on X (formerly known as Twitter) with the following caption:

“Excited to race a Super Late Model at Kern County Raceway Park on Jan. 25th for the @SoundGearHear 400! Check out the limited-edition t-shirt for the event. Get yours while supplies last: @KHI_ESHOP."

The ARCA Menards Series West will also kick off during the same weekend. Needless to say, Harvick’s involvement in non-NASCAR, grass-root events like these, only adds to the excitement for motorsport enthusiasts.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for our competitors to compete alongside Kevin Harvick and demonstrate their abilities on a major stage,” said Tim Huddleston, co-owner of the CARS Tour West (as quoted by carstourwest.com). “We’ve built this series to provide racers with the platform they deserve, and the season opener is a chance to show the strength of West Coast motorsports.”

The CARS Tour West is an expansion of the zMAX CARS Tour that Harvick owns alongside Justin Marks, Jeff Burton, and Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. Last year in January, Harvick decided to expand the tour part of the series and split it into East and West Tours. Today, the West Tour races in and around California and Nevada.

“I'd love to experience what heaven might be like”- Kevin Harvick hints at upcoming Indy 500 bid

Kevin Harvick could make an appearance during this year’s Indianapolis 500 albeit not behind the wheel. Following his career in the NASCAR Cup Series, the Bakersfield native joined FOX as a broadcaster and that’s exactly what he might be doing during the 109th running of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

“When you look at the Indy 500 and everything that comes with the Indy 500, that is an experience from the open wheel side of that, that hopefully I get to experience this year,” Kevin Harvick said (via Newsweek). “I don't have anything to do that weekend, so I'd love to experience what heaven might be like."

2025 is going to mark FOX’s debut year covering the Indy 500. The race is scheduled for May 25. Hendrick Motorsports driver and 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is expected to take part in the event for the second year in a row under a partnership between HendrickCars.com and Arrow McLaren.

