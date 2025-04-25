HMS backed NASCAR driver shares his true feelings on ‘listening to convos’ between Richard Petty and Brad Keselowski

The Hendrick Motorsports-backed NASCAR driver, Rajah Kirby Caruth, shared his thoughts on listening to conversations between Richard Petty and Brad Keselowski. Keselowski recently traveled with Richard Petty to visit with Congressional members of the National Motorsports Coalition in Washington, D.C.

Keselowski expressed that his time with Petty was a great experience for him.

"Spending an evening with “The King” earlier this month was a real honor. I fear he doesn’t get the respect he’s earned for his success and commitment to NASCAR over the last 6 decades. A true legend, RESPECT," Keselowski said via X.

Keselowski also shared that Petty does not get the respect that the veteran driver deserves for his immense success and commitment to NASCAR for the last six decades.

Responding to Keselowski's post, Rajah Caruth expressed his admiration and spoke about the unforgettable experience of listening to the duo's conversations.

"Listening to their convos and stories in the car + plane ride is something I’ll never forget," Caruth wrote on X.

Richard Petty retired in 1992, with 200 wins in 1184 Cup Series races. The driver has the record for most poles, most wins a season, and is tied for most championships, most Daytona 500 wins, and most consecutive wins. He also got the nickname, The King, for his achievements and success.

Richard Petty is the greatest race car driver of all time, feels Brad Keselowski

Brad Keselowski recently shared his opinion and claimed that Richard Petty is the greatest driver to have ever lived. The Michigan native heaped praise on the seven-time Cup Series champion and said:

"I feel that Richard Petty is the greatest race car driver that ever lived. The reason why I feel that way is broader than just his persona, which is, I think, it’s pretty cool. It’s broader than his 200 wins. I think it connects back to something that makes racing very unique compared to other sports," Keselowski told Dustin Long of NBC Sports.

Keselowski also praised the longevity of Petty and hailed him for continuing to race at a time when injuries and crashes were more common in NASCAR.

"It’s the aspect of he raced in an era where the contemporaries he had that at least could win or were top-level drivers would, candidly, not make it out every year, and he himself multiple times barely made it out of big crashes. He had the one in Darlington, the couple in Daytona and not only did he survive those, but he kept racing. And he didn’t just keep racing. He kept winning," Keselowski said about Petty.

Petty raced for 34 years in the sport, which showed the longevity he had in NASCAR, that only a few athletes of any sport have achieved.

