HMS-backed NASCAR prodigy makes emotions crystal clear about Dale Jr.’s ‘touching’ conversation with Carl Edwards

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jr. has built a strong presence in the media world with Dirty Mo Media, a platform that delivers in-depth NASCAR coverage, behind-the-scenes insights, and exclusive interviews. Recently, rising Truck Series star Rajah Caruth shared his thoughts on the latest episode, which featured a special guest appearance by NASCAR legend Carl Edwards.

Dirty Mo Media delivers in-depth NASCAR coverage through eight major podcasts. Notable among them are The Dale Jr. Download, hosted by Dale Jr. himself, Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin, and The Teardown, where The Athletic journalists provide expert insights into the sport.

After watching the latest episode of the Dale Jr. Download, Bubba Wallace's HMS-backed protege Rajah Caruth shared his candid thoughts on listening to the recently inducted Hall of Famer.

"Listening to the Carl Edwards interview on the @DaleJr download.. so touching and great perspective on things. And Carl celebrating his wife at the end🤌🏾 🥲" Caruth wrote on X

Dale Earnhardt Jr. followed in the footsteps of his father, NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Sr., debuting in the Xfinity Series in 1996. He rose to prominence with consecutive championships in 1998 and 1999, ultimately securing 50 wins across NASCAR’s top two divisions. Though he never captured a Cup Series title, his father solidified his legacy with seven championships.

Even though he has stepped away from full-time racing, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has remained deeply connected to NASCAR. Beyond his work with Dirty Mo Media, he co-owns JR Motorsports, a championship-winning Xfinity Series team. Additionally, in partnership with fellow NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick, he acquired the zMAX CARS Tour where he continues to focus on its growth and development.

Dale Jr. unveils the little-known truth about 'relic' gifted by a friend

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently received a rare 1954 hat as a gift from a friend—originally issued to those in the pits at Darlington Raceway for sun protection. The hat, adorned with signatures from legendary drivers of NASCAR’s early years, is now a prized piece in his collection.

In a March episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast, the two-time Daytona 500 winner revealed fascinating, little-known details about this priceless gift.

"When I was given this, I was like, holy crap, I've seen these in these old videos from Darlington and so forth. Racing at a Darlington-style racetrack on a black top in the heat of the summer was kind of a new thing. This thing has so many autographs on it. It's written in pencil right here. Fireball Roberts, Sarah Christian, there's Buck Baker. Fireball's wife even signed this. Lee Petty signed this. How many Fireball Roberts autographs are out there?" said Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Meanwhile, the Cup Series is headed to the iconic Las Vegas Motor Speedway this Sunday for the Pennzoil 400. Catch the race live on FOX Sports 1, PRN, and SiriusXM.

