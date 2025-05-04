HMS-backed Rajah Caruth shares his review on Marvel’s latest movie

Rajah Caruth, the Hendrick Motorsports driver in the Xfinity Series, shared his review of the new Marvel film, Thunderbolts*. He said that the post-credits scene was worth the movie itself and shared that it was a fun side quest film for Marvel fans.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* was released on May 2, 2025, marking the final instalment of Phase Five in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The plot follows a team of antiheroes and reformed villains forced to collaborate on a perilous mission. The film’s narrative sets up the transition to Phase Six of the MCU, culminating with the team’s rebranding as the “New Avengers” in the post-credits scene.

Rajah Caruth tweeted on X:

"The post credit scene in #Thunderbolts was worth the movie. Otherwise, fun side quest."

Rajah Caruth is a rising star in the world of NASCAR. Inspired by the animated film Cars at age four, Caruth joined a team of virtual racing on iRacing which led to his selection in the NASCAR Drive for Diversity program. He quickly began progressing from legends cars to late models, making history as the first African American to win at Tri-County Motor Speedway and earning multiple late model victories.

This season, he is competing full-time in the Craftsman Truck Series for Spire Motorsports and part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Hendrick Motorsports. By winning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2024, he became only the third black driver to a race at the national level, joining the ranks of Bubba Wallace Jr. and Wendell Scott.

HMS-backed Rajah Caruth looked back on pivotal moment at Rockingham

Rajah Caruth took responsibility for a pivotal multi-truck crash on lap 117 during the Black's Tire 200 at Rockingham Speedway. Caruth shared that he got loose coming out of turn four, which led to contact with Matt Mills’ #52 truck and subsequently collected Stewart Friesen and Tanner Gray, resulting in DNFs for all three, while Caruth managed to finish fourth.

In a post-race interview, Caruth was candid about his mistake. He said in a post-race interview (via Bob Pockrass):

"I just got loose. I fell like that late in the corner. I knew Kaden (Honeycutt) was out there. Just didn't think I'd get sucked around with that much low in the center of the corner."

"Obviously, my fault and mistake, and hate to tear up trucks with that," he added.

"I've been on the wrong side of it before. Today, I was on the side that caused it. It's part of it. It's sports. It's not anything malicious. I just got loose. That's all there's to it [...] At the end of the day, it's racing. Obviously, it's something I need to do better next time. I'll learn from it and not do it again." (0:54 onwards)

Reflecting on the aftermath, Caruth discussed the emotional aspect of being the cause of a wreck that ended others’ races, acknowledging that he has experienced both sides of such incidents.

