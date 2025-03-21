"HMS bankrupt Hooters": NASCAR fans react as Chase Elliott’s former sponsor hit with $900,000 payout

Hooters has reportedly reached a settlement with Hendrick Motorsports, agreeing to pay $900,000 following a lawsuit over unpaid sponsorship fees for Chase Elliott’s No. 9 car. The lawsuit, filed in August 2024, initially sought $1.7 million in damages.

Hooters had a sponsorship deal with Hendrick Motorsports since 2017, supporting Chase Elliott in select races. As per reports, the 2024 agreement required Hooters to pay $1.75 million in four installments, but the company failed to meet those obligations. After allegedly making a partial payment of $45,000 in March last year, Hooters stopped making payments entirely.

The original post was shared by NASCAR journalist for Fox Sports, Bob Pockrass. He wrote,

"Hooters has agreed to pay $900K to Hendrick Motorsports, according to court records. HMS had originally sued Hooters for $1.705 million plus interest for what it had not paid for 2024 sponsorship for Chase Elliiott ($1.75M deal; team had announced three primaries plus associate)."

NASCAR fans quickly reacted to the news, with some blaming Hooters for financial mismanagement and others wondering if this would affect Elliott’s future.

"HMS bankrupt Hooters," one fan posted.

"As long as Chase Elliott keeps racing, that’s what matters! Hope this doesn’t impact his season," another wrote.

"Well, this is interesting. Must be a little slow down at the ol' Hooters," a fan commented.

"Last time I went to Hooters, I was nervous I’d get a fake eyelash or a hair weave in my food. Think Hooters went DEI based off the talent, and the level of service. That’s the last time I went there. They were already hurting, that probably just put a nail in the coffin," another said.

"Yikes, I don't foresee Hooters being around at all soon. RIP Buff Shrimp," one fan posted.

"Chase Elliott bankrupt Hooters," another fan joked.

"Hooters should be banned from any future NASCAR sponsorships. Not the first time," a user wrote.

Hendrick Motorsports terminated the sponsorship in July 2024 and filed a lawsuit in August. The team claimed breach of contract and unjust enrichment, alleging that Hooters failed to fulfill its contractual duties. The settlement of $900,000 falls short of the original $1.7 million claim but does resolve the legal dispute.

Chase Elliott Questions NASCAR’s Approval System

Quite recently, the NASCAR driver Chase Elliott addressed the controversy surrounding Katherine Legge’s approval to race at Phoenix Raceway. Other drivers, including Daniel Suarez, Kyle Busch, and Denny Hamlin, have criticized NASCAR’s approval process.

Elliott believes the series must ensure that all drivers are fully prepared for the Cup Series level. Speaking at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, he said,

“This is the pinnacle of NASCAR, right? This is supposed to be the very top tier of what NASCAR has to offer… We need to make sure everyone is ready to go.” (via Motorsports Wire)

He compared it to his coming to the sport, where he had to compete in ARCA before advancing. Elliott added that while he does welcome new drivers, he still wants NASCAR to maintain high standards.

Elliott’s 2025 season has been steady so far, though he’s still after his first win. After five races, he is in fourth place in the standings with 159 points, 48 points behind the leader. He’s had three top-10 finishes and one top-5, with an average finish of 11.8.

