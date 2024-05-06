HMS' Chase Elliott and Jamie Little team up to make lifelong dream come true for young fan

Hendrick Motorsports driver and former NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott recently teamed up with one of the sport's premier presenters from FOX Sports to make the day for one of his young fans. The #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver for Rick Hendrick's racing outfit was seen collaborating with FOX Sports presenter Jamie Little during the sport's visit to Kansas Speedway this past weekend.

Acknowledging what was a request to Jamie Little in the first place, Chase Elliott agreed to meet one of his young fans at the 1.5-mile-long track during the weekend on request by the FOX Sports presenter, who was reached out to by the fan's teacher.

The fan in question named Sully was in attendance for the 2024 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway where he and his family got to spend time with Chase Elliott before the 400-mile-long event.

Jamie Little detailed the whole story and how the meeting came to be in a recent Instagram post where she wrote:

"THIS is what makes this sport so amazing…long story short, I received an email (forwarded from my agent) from a teacher in Kansas. He told me about a very special & very loved student named ‘Sully’ & how he was a huge fan of Chase Elliott. (You can read the letter in the last pic)."

She added:

"So, I reached out to Elliott…fast forward to Sunday….Sully and his family got to meet Chase and spend a little time chatting and getting photos and autographs. It was a small gesture by a huge NASCAR driver that made a lifelong impression on a young man. Well done Chase! And awesome meeting you Sully!"

Along with fulfilling one of his young fans' dreams during the weekend, Elliott also managed to bag a P3 finish during the race.

Chase Elliott shares adorable fan interaction video

Keeping in line with his humble approach to meeting his fans in the sport, Chase Elliott was also recently seen interacting with his fans on NASCAR's official Instagram handle.

During the NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, the Hendrick Motorsports driver was seen engaging with fans at the 2.6-mile-long superspeedway before the 2024 GEICO 500.

It is not a surprise to see why Elliott remains the most popular driver in the sport, despite having being handed that moniker partly due to his father Bill Elliott's exploits in NASCAR.

Meanwhile, NASCAR prepares to go live from Darlington Raceway next weekend, complete with the throwback weekend on full effect for the fans.