HMS' Chase Elliott shares touching story of first car gifted by dad Bill Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott reminisced about his first car, a gift from his parents, Bill and Cindy Elliott. He also reflected on the incredible weekend before his parents surprised him with the gift.

In a recent conversation with Kevin Harvick, Elliott reminisced about turning 16 and winning his first Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida. He was greeted with a surprise upon returning home.

Chase Elliott shared that while he was away from home participating in the Super Late Model Race in Florida, his parents purchased a Chevy Silverado for him.

"I had a Chevy Silverado, was my first car, not because I'm a Chevy guy but it actually was. That was my first car, that car was gifted to me by my parents. We had gone down to - the snowball derby was always right around my birthday [and] we were typically down there... late November, late December," Elliott said on Happy Hour Podcast [at 27:37].

"I'd just turned 16, I think we just won our first snowball derby that year, I guess Mom or Dad kind of hid it after I'd left and got home and it had a big bow on it when we got back from the race. So it was an amazing week," he added.

Chase Elliott won the 2011 Snowball Derby at the age of 16, becoming the youngest driver to win the prestigious super late model race. He racked up another Derby win in 2015.

Chase Elliott discloses the fate of his first car

The #9 Hendrick Motorsports driver disclosed that he sold his Chevy Silverado and wasn't aware of its current whereabouts or location.

"I don't know where it is, I sold it..." he said at [28:53].

After Chase Elliott conceded he had sold his first car, Kevin Harvick contrasted his cautious driving habits to Denny Hamlin, who wrecked his first car into a school bus.

Elliott confessed he was a "speeder" in his teenage days and had somebody watching on him:

"Maybe, maybe just got away with it. When I was 16, I would definitely consider myself a speeder on the road. But man, crazy, what a difference 16 to 28 makes because I'm five over the max nowadays. I'm just cruising on the road, I do not go anywhere fast anymore. Early on I had somebody watching me because it was not smart."