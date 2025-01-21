HMS chief Jeff Gordon shares his feelings after meeting 28-yo American actor at 2025 Chili Bowl

During Jeff Gordon's recent visit to Tulsa, Oklahoma for the 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals, the Hendrick Motorsports vice-chairman met actor Jacob Lofland. Gordon took to his social media account to post a video highlighting the moments of their meeting.

Gordon met with Lofland, the Maze Runner famed actor inside the SageNet Center. As they crossed paths, they posed for photos.

Gordon wrote,

"Great to meet @jacob_lofland at #ChiliBowl. Can't wait to see what's next on @landmanpplus."

Notably, the 28-year-old American actor has been making headlines lately, thanks to his role in Landman, an American television series by Paramount+. It is based on the podcast Boomtown hosted by Christian Wallace. In the series, Lofland plays the role of Cooper Norris.

Jeff Gordon, the Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman, witnessed Kyle Larson take on the Golden Driller in Tulsa. Ultimately, his visit was fruitful as HMS' star driver triumphed to secure his third Chili Bowl Nationals title.

The 1K Midgets A Feature race saw Larson start from the pole in his 1K sprint car and come home ahead of Daison Pursley, and Shane Golobic. Defending champion, Logan Seavey finished in seventh place, while another NASCAR driver, Christopher Bell, ended his campaign in 10th.

With the recent title, Larson matched fellow NASCAR driver Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing, who also has three Chili Bowl Nationals trophies under his belt. Before the 2025 title, the #5 HMS driver Larson won the title twice in 2020 and 2021.

Jeff Gordon met Cody Keeth and termed it a "full circle moment"

During the 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Jeff Gordon met Cody Keeth, one of his fans. Keeth, who was battling Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma when he was young, met with Gordon in 2000. Now, 25 years later, they met again, and it was a full circle for the Hendrick Motorsports chief.

Gordon took to his official X account to share the video of him meeting Cody Keeth with an emotional caption. Here's what he wrote,

"Full-circle moments are truly unforgettable. Back in 2000, I had the honor of hosting 7-year-old Cody Keeth, who was courageously battling Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Last night, we reunited. Special to see him after all these years and meet his family!"

With the Chili Bowl Nationals all done and dusted, it's time for Jeff Gordon to focus on NASCAR as the first race starts in two weeks. Hendrick Motorsports retained all four drivers from last year and put them in charge of their respective rides.

Kyle Larson will drive the #5 entry, Chase Elliott the #9 entry, Alex Bowman the #48 entry, and William Byron will be behind the #24' Chevrolet Camaro ZL1's wheel.

