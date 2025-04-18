HMS duo Kyle Larson & William Byron spend NASCAR off week golfing

Kyle Larson and William Byron, the Hendrick Motorsports stars, made a pit stop at the PGA Championship venue the Quail Hollow for the 2025 season on Friday. They were observed relaxing while playing golf before they returned to the track on April 27 and faced the challenge of Talladega Superspeedway.

Xander Schauffele enters the tournament as the defending champion, having won the PGA Championship. The PGA Championship is scheduled to take place from May 12 to 18. The course plays at a par 71 with a yardage of 7,626 yards, featuring challenging holes with significant changes of elevation.

PGA Championship’s X handle posted a few pictures from the HMS duo, Kyle Larson and William Byron, when they visited Quail Hollow and played golf. They wrote in the caption:

"From the race track to the golf course! @KyleLarsonRacin & @WilliamByron made a pit stop at Quail Hollow ahead of the 2025 PGA Championship and what a day they had!"

Kyle Larson has had a strong start to the 2025 season. In his nine starts in Cup Series, Larson has secured two wins, five top-five finishes and six top-ten finishes. Without any poles to his name, Larson is leaving the laps chart with 503, majority of which coming of at Bristol Motor Speedway where he led for 411 laps.

He is currently ranked fourth in the Cup Series overall standings with 304 points, behind Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin and his HMS teammate William Byron. Driving the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, Larson will be hoping to repeat the heroics of his title winning season in 2021 where he dominated with 10 race wins and 20 top-five finishes.

William Byron is leading the charts with his 346 points in the standings. He started the season by winning the Great American Race (back-to-back seasons). With his win at Daytona 500, he became only the fifth driver to record consecutive wins. The driver of the #24 for Hendrick Motorsports has secured one win and four top-five finish with an average finish of 9.1.

Kyle Larson has no doubt about his ambition to follow in Tony Stewart’s footsteps

Kyle Larson has no immediate plans to follow Tony Stewart's path into drag racing, but he remains open to the possibility later in life. While speaking on the Stacking Pennies podcast, Larson recently acknowledged the appeal of NHRA racing, hinting that he might be more inclined to try it once he's older, around the age of 50, similar to Stewart's recent transition. Kyle Larson said (45:04),

"I don’t know. It’s not on the table currently. No, I don’t think so, but I’m only 32, I feel like that’s what people do when they turn 50, it’s like 'oh let’s go 300-something miles per hour, that’s a great time in my life to do that.' Maybe once I turn 50 and get old like him (Stewart), I’ll change my mind."

For now, the 32-year-old Larson is focused on his NASCAR career with Hendrick Motorsports, where he has already achieved significant success, including a Cup Series championship and multiple crown jewel race wins.

