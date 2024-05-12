HMS' Kyle Larson outlines 'worst-case scenario' plan between IndyCar and NASCAR clash

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson stated he would prioritize the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte if the Indianapolis 500, scheduled on the same day, is delayed because of rain.

Larson will take part in the IndyCar championship this season, racing in Indianapolis for McLaren-Hendrick. The race clashes with the NASCAR race on May 26. However, the #5 Chevrolet decided to take part in both races. But given there is a delay in the Indy 500 because of rain, Larson made it quite clear that he will prioritize the Coca-Cola 600.

When asked by the media about the worst-case scenario of facing rain in the Indy 500, the Hendrick Motorsports driver said:

"Hopefully, that [rain] situation doesn’t arise. I'm sure there's a window of time when it probably gets to a certain point. I have to leave because the Coke 600 is the priority that weekend and chasing another NASCAR championship is the priority."

Larson, who currently leads the Cup Series championship, revealed that McLaren-Hendrick will have a substitute driver.

"I just hope that doesn’t come about. Tony Kanaan is there for reserve, if something like that does happen, to fill in for the (Indy) 500. But we’ll just pray that that doesn’t happen. I think it's super cool. I think if there's anybody to do that, Kyle's the guy right now. I think that he'll do well with it."

Hendrick Motorsports teammates share their comments ahead of Kyle Larson's Indy 500 race

Kyle Larson's teammates at Hendrick Motorsports are seemingly excited about his stint at the Indy 500 this month as he attempts to make a double run at that race and the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600.

Chase Elliott said:

"Like most people, I'm excited to watch, and I hope that my day is semi light at the 600 so that I can kind of watch some of the race and see how it goes."

Alex Bowman also shared similar feelings:

"I think he's super talented and kind of wins in whatever he drives. So, looking forward to seeing how that goes for him, and yeah, I think it's super cool. I'm excited to see him in an IndyCar."

Meanwhile, William Byron was confident in Larson for making the double run on the same day:

"I think it's super cool. I think if there's anybody to do that, Kyle's the guy right now. I think that he'll do well with it."

This is the first time that Larson will step into the IndyCar competition.