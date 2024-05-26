HMS' Kyle Larson reveals pre-race thoughts ahead of Indy 500 double duty challenge

As Kyle Larson gears up for his double duty this Sunday, he shared his thoughts in a pre-race interview regarding the debut at the 108th Indy 500 race at Indianapolis. The Hendrick Motorsports Larson would be the fifth driver to attempt the exhausting Indy500-Coke600 double on May 26.

Larson is set to pilot the #17 Arrow-McLaren in partnership with HMS at Indianapolis Motor Speedway before his regular Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

In a recent conversation with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, the 31-year-old said:

"I feel like there's not a whole lot left to learn. I feel fairly ready for the race. I don't know. I still think it'd be very difficult to win the race but I guess at this point I would be a little less surprised than I would have been, week ago. But yeah, still, there's a lot of good teams, a lot of good drivers and all that."

Trending

The 2021 Cup Series champion added:

"I think, like anything it comes down to executing and doing a good job on pit road and having some good restarts. So yeah, just try and keep yourself in position just like you would in a cup race."

Expand Tweet

The Sacramento native is set to start the Indy500 from the fifth spot in the grid. While the front row has been taken over Team Penske's drivers.

Kyle Larson "hopes" other NASCAR drivers to attempt Indy500 and vice versa

As Hendrick Motorsports star Larson attempts the Memorial Day Double this Sunday(May 26), where he'll be seen running the exhausting 1100-mile race.

In a recent interview posted on "Off Track with Hinch and Rossi", Larson urged other NASCAR drivers and IndyCar drivers to try the other sport.

“I hope more guys would do it. I would love for guys from this side to be able to come and run with us. I feel like it’s always been a NASCAR guy coming over. I think for both they would be surprised at how more similar the two cars are than what you would think,” Larson said (at 6:13).

Kyle Larson is the fifth driver to attempt the double. John Andretti was the first to attempt the double in 1994. Followed by Robby Gordon, Tony Stewart, and Kurt Busch. Out of the lot, only Stewart managed to complete the Indy500 and Coke600.

The #5 Chevy driver for HMS currently leads the Cup Series standings table with 486 points. He has two wins, six top-fives, and six top-tens after 13 races in the 2024 season.